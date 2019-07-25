Global Light Vehicle Transmissions and Clutches Market Forecasts to 2034 with Exclusive Interviews with Land Rover, Torotrak, Camcon Automotive, Mazda, ZF Friedrichshafen, BorgWarner

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Transmissions and Clutches Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive OE transmissions (manual, automated manual, automatic, dual-clutch, continuously variable) fitment and market size data

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (conventional step, continuously variable, infinitely variable, dual-clutch, manual, automated, hybrids, clutch management systems, disconnect clutches)

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and VMs including Land Rover, Torotrak, Camcon Automotive, Mazda, ZF Friedrichshafen, BorgWarner (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive transmission suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

This transmission and clutches market report allows you to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive transmissions sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the automobile transmissions sector

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Track key companies' activities and prospects

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Clutches



Aisin Seiki





BorgWarner





Exedy





FCC





LuK





Magneti Marelli





Valeo





ZF



Transmissions



Aisin Seiki





Recent product developments





GETRAG





New modular DCT family





JATCO





Recent product developments





ZF





ZF's transmission range





Others

Forecasts

AMTs - automated manual transmissions



Automatic transmissions



CVTs - continuously-variable transmissions



DCTs - dual-clutch transmissions



Electric transmissions



Manual transmissions

Markets

Clutch market overview



Europe





Japan





North America



Transmission market overview



Australia





China





Europe





India





Iran





Japan





Korea





Mercosur





North America





Other Asia Pacific





Russia





South Africa





Thailand

Technologies

Clutch technologies



Bosch's eClutch





FCC's clutch innovations





Pendulum dampers





Schaeffler's AWD disconnect clutch





Schaeffler's E-Clutch





Schaeffler's electronic clutch management system





ZF's Clutch-by-Wire





ZF's solution for commercial vehicles



Transmission technologies



AMTs - automated manual transmissions





Hybrid innovations to overcome AMT market barriers?







Sports cars and AMTs go well together





Automatic transmissions





CVTs and IVTs - continuously-variable and infinitely-variable transmissions





Bosch sees Asia as a major opportunity for CVTs

as a major opportunity for CVTs





Ford and GM looking at CVTs again?







Honda increasing CVT use







Mazaro's reversible variable transmission







Ultimate Transmission's double roller toroidal CVT





DCTs - dual-clutch transmissions





DCTs case studies







FCA's in-house DCT development









GETRAG









Honda's DCT with torque converter









JLR's Polar 3 DCT and TRANSCEND









New transmissions and new transmissions factory for Mercedes-Benz B-Class









VW's 10-speed DCT development stopped





Electric vehicle transmissions





Future transmissions: number of gears or number of modes of primary importance?





Gear ratio spread developments





Manual transmissions





Planetary traction drives

Transmission sourcing patterns

Examples of external transmission supply patterns



In-house vs. external suppliers



Market shares for external supply



