Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2034

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE turbos sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

This market study includes:

  • Automotive OE turbocharger fitment and market size data for the world's top 14 markets
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, electronic controls, manifold integration, multi-stage and linked dual systems, thermal management, turbine geometry, twin scroll turbochargers and many VM case studies)
  • Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
  • Exclusive interviews with suppliers including Torotrak and Valeo (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
  • Updated profiles of the major automotive turbocharger suppliers including their strategies and prospects
  • Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

  • Gain a quick overview of the automotive turbochargers sector globally
  • Understand the size and scope of the world's automobile turbocharger markets
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in the car turbocharger sector
  • Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
  • Prepare supply and demand forecasts
  • Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
  • Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • BorgWarner
    • Bosch-Mahle
    • Continental AG
    • Honeywell International Inc.
    • IHI/IHI Charging Systems International
    • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Forecasts - forced induction total
    • E-charger only forecast
    • Supercharger forecast
    • Turbo and e-charger forecast
    • Turbo and supercharger forecast
    • Turbochargers forecast
  • Markets
    • Threats to turbocharger use
    • Turbocharger supplier market shares
  • Technologies
    • Turbochargers or superchargers?
      • Superchargers - how they work and in comparison to turbochargers
      • Technical challenges according to Honeywell and BorgWarner
      • Technical developments and innovation
        • Bearings
        • Electrification
        • Electronic controls
        • Manifold-integrated turbochargers
        • Multi-stage and linked dual turbochargers
        • Thermal management issues
        • Turbine geometry
        • Twin-scroll turbochargers
        • Watercooled aluminium turbocharger
  • Archive
    • BMW - Efficient Dynamics aided by turbocharging
    • BMW's new 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine
    • Cadillac ATS
    • Combined supercharger and turbocharger applications
    • Fiat's Multi-Air technology and engine downsizing strategy
    • Ford's EcoBoost
    • New Alfa turbocharged engine
    • Recent turbocharged model launches
    • The application of twin turbo technology in small engines
    • Turbocharger on the V8 for the McLaren MP4-12C
    • Turbochargers on CNG and eco-fuel engines
    • Turbocharging contributes to emissions reduction across the Mercedes range
    • Two-stage turbocharging - the BMW six-cylinder diesel
    • Volkswagen-Audi
      • The TFSI and TDI engine brands' - at the heart of the group's environmental strategy
      • The TSI 1.4 litre engine - downsized, turbocharged, more powerful
      • The Volkswagen EA888 engine - highlighting several improvements in turbocharger design
      • Turbocharged diesel sports car application - the 2.0 litre TDI in the Audi TT

List of Tables

  • Market volumes of turbocharged and e-charger engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
  • Market volumes of turbocharged and supercharged engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
  • Market volumes of turbochargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
  • North American market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)
  • European market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)
  • Global market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)
  • Japanese market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)
  • Market fitment/penetration rates of E-chargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
  • Market fitment/penetration rates of forced induction engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
  • Market fitment/penetration rates of superchargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
  • Market fitment/penetration rates of turbocharged and e-charger engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
  • Market fitment/penetration rates of turbocharged and supercharged engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
  • Market fitment/penetration rates of turbochargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
  • Market volume of forced induction engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
  • Market volumes of E-chargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
  • Market volumes of superchargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

