Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2034
Oct 24, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE turbos sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This market study includes:
- Automotive OE turbocharger fitment and market size data for the world's top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, electronic controls, manifold integration, multi-stage and linked dual systems, thermal management, turbine geometry, twin scroll turbochargers and many VM case studies)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with suppliers including Torotrak and Valeo (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive turbocharger suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive turbochargers sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's automobile turbocharger markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in the car turbocharger sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- BorgWarner
- Bosch-Mahle
- Continental AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IHI/IHI Charging Systems International
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Forecasts - forced induction total
- E-charger only forecast
- Supercharger forecast
- Turbo and e-charger forecast
- Turbo and supercharger forecast
- Turbochargers forecast
- Markets
- Threats to turbocharger use
- Turbocharger supplier market shares
- Technologies
- Turbochargers or superchargers?
- Superchargers - how they work and in comparison to turbochargers
- Technical challenges according to Honeywell and BorgWarner
- Technical developments and innovation
- Bearings
- Electrification
- Electronic controls
- Manifold-integrated turbochargers
- Multi-stage and linked dual turbochargers
- Thermal management issues
- Turbine geometry
- Twin-scroll turbochargers
- Watercooled aluminium turbocharger
- Archive
- BMW - Efficient Dynamics aided by turbocharging
- BMW's new 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine
- Cadillac ATS
- Combined supercharger and turbocharger applications
- Fiat's Multi-Air technology and engine downsizing strategy
- Ford's EcoBoost
- New Alfa turbocharged engine
- Recent turbocharged model launches
- The application of twin turbo technology in small engines
- Turbocharger on the V8 for the McLaren MP4-12C
- Turbochargers on CNG and eco-fuel engines
- Turbocharging contributes to emissions reduction across the Mercedes range
- Two-stage turbocharging - the BMW six-cylinder diesel
- Volkswagen-Audi
- The TFSI and TDI engine brands' - at the heart of the group's environmental strategy
- The TSI 1.4 litre engine - downsized, turbocharged, more powerful
- The Volkswagen EA888 engine - highlighting several improvements in turbocharger design
- Turbocharged diesel sports car application - the 2.0 litre TDI in the Audi TT
List of Tables
- Market volumes of turbocharged and e-charger engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- Market volumes of turbocharged and supercharged engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- Market volumes of turbochargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- North American market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)
- European market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)
- Global market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)
- Japanese market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of E-chargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of forced induction engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of superchargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of turbocharged and e-charger engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of turbocharged and supercharged engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market fitment/penetration rates of turbochargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market volume of forced induction engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- Market volumes of E-chargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- Market volumes of superchargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
