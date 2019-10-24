Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2034

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE turbos sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

This market study includes:

Automotive OE turbocharger fitment and market size data for the world's top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, electronic controls, manifold integration, multi-stage and linked dual systems, thermal management, turbine geometry, twin scroll turbochargers and many VM case studies)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with suppliers including Torotrak and Valeo (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive turbocharger suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive turbochargers sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's automobile turbocharger markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the car turbocharger sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

BorgWarner



Bosch-Mahle



Continental AG



Honeywell International Inc.



IHI/IHI Charging Systems International



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Forecasts - forced induction total

E-charger only forecast



Supercharger forecast



Turbo and e-charger forecast



Turbo and supercharger forecast



Turbochargers forecast

Markets

Threats to turbocharger use



Turbocharger supplier market shares

Technologies

Turbochargers or superchargers?



Superchargers - how they work and in comparison to turbochargers





Technical challenges according to Honeywell and BorgWarner





Technical developments and innovation





Bearings







Electrification







Electronic controls







Manifold-integrated turbochargers







Multi-stage and linked dual turbochargers







Thermal management issues







Turbine geometry







Twin-scroll turbochargers







Watercooled aluminium turbocharger

Archive

BMW - Efficient Dynamics aided by turbocharging



BMW's new 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine



Cadillac ATS



Combined supercharger and turbocharger applications



Fiat's Multi-Air technology and engine downsizing strategy



Ford's EcoBoost



New Alfa turbocharged engine



Recent turbocharged model launches



The application of twin turbo technology in small engines



Turbocharger on the V8 for the McLaren MP4-12C



Turbochargers on CNG and eco-fuel engines



Turbocharging contributes to emissions reduction across the Mercedes range



Two-stage turbocharging - the BMW six-cylinder diesel



Volkswagen-Audi



The TFSI and TDI engine brands' - at the heart of the group's environmental strategy





The TSI 1.4 litre engine - downsized, turbocharged, more powerful





The Volkswagen EA888 engine - highlighting several improvements in turbocharger design





Turbocharged diesel sports car application - the 2.0 litre TDI in the Audi TT

List of Tables

Market volumes of turbocharged and e-charger engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Market volumes of turbocharged and supercharged engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Market volumes of turbochargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

North American market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)

European market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)

Global market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)

Japanese market shares for turbochargers 2016 and 2017 (%)

Market fitment/penetration rates of E-chargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market fitment/penetration rates of forced induction engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market fitment/penetration rates of superchargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market fitment/penetration rates of turbocharged and e-charger engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market fitment/penetration rates of turbocharged and supercharged engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market fitment/penetration rates of turbochargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market volume of forced induction engines fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Market volumes of E-chargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Market volumes of superchargers fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yv79io

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

