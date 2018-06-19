Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in US$ by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors: Product Segments - Portable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories; End-Use Sectors - Automotive Lighting, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, & Others).



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2438202



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 337 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

- AmerluxÂ®, LLC

- Â Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

- Cree, Inc.

- Â Crompton Greaves Ltd.

- Â Current, Powered by GE



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2438202



LIGHTING FIXTURES AND LUMINAIRES MCP-2775 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: â€˜Shapingâ€™ the Future of Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies

Growth for Luminaires Surpasses Lamps in the Global Market for Lighting Equipment

Table 1: Global General Lighting Market by Type (2016, 2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control Systems, LED Lamps, Conventional Lamps, LED Luminaires, and Conventional Luminaires (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Demand for LED Lighting: The Fundamental Growth Driver for LED Luminaires

Table 2: Typical LED Downlight Luminaire Cost by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Cost for Assembly, Drivers, Optics, Packaged LED Chips, and Thermal/ Mechanical Components (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand

Strong Growth Predicted for LED Luminaires Over the Next Few Years

Table 3: Global Market for LED Luminaires by Type (2016 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Downlights, High Bay, Suspended Pendants, Track Lights, Troffers, Street Lights, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED Luminaires by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for LED Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

LED Outdoor Luminaire are Poised for Rapid Penetration

LED Lamps and Luminaires Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs

Future Trends in LED Lighting and Luminaires Market

Global Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Table 6: Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

Table 7: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive

Table 8: Leading Luminaire Companies Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Market Share for Acuity Brands, Panasonic, Eaton/Cooper, Hubbell, Osram, Philips, Zumtobel, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Leading LED Luminaire Companies Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Market Share for Acuity Brands, Cree, Eaton/Cooper, GE, Hubbell, Osram, Philips, Shanghai Feilo Acoustics, Trilux, Zumtobel, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Leading Luminaire Manufacturers in North America, EMEA and Asia

Philips Lighting: The Global Leader in General Lighting and Consumer Luminaires

Table 10: Leading Players in the Global General Lighting Market (2017E): Percentage Market Share for Acuity Brands, Cree, Eaton/Cooper, GE, Hubbell, Osram, Philips, Shanghai Feilo Acoustics, Trilux, Zumtobel, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Leading Players in the Global Conventional Lighting Market (2017E): Percentage Market Share for GE, Osram, Philips, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Longer Lifespan of LED Lamps Motivate Manufacturers to Diversify into Fittings and Fixtures

Large Manufacturers Focus on Luminaires to Sustain Growth

Recent Luminaires Launches by Leading Players Summarized

Internet Benefits Lighting Fixture Manufacturers and Retailers

Residential Lighting: Key Growth Areas for Fixtures Manufacturers

Decorative Lighting

Wall Mounted Sconces

Security Lighting

Landscape Lighting

Non-Residential Buildings: Key Growth Areas for Fixtures Manufacturers

Ambient Lighting

Accent Lighting

Task Lighting

Non-Building Construction: Key Growth Areas for Fixtures Manufacturers

Roadway Lighting

Area Lighting

Floodlighting

Specialty Lighting



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Booming Smart Lighting Market Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Luminaires

Table 12: Global Smart Lighting Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million for 2013, 2015, and 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Luminaires: The Media of Choice for Enabling the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality

Connected Lighting

Embedded Lighting

Sustainable Lighting

Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries

Modernization Initiatives and the Resulting Infrastructure Development Drive Demand for Industrial Luminaires

Key Determinants for Lighting Solutions in Industrial Spaces

Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated Hours and Applications

Industrial & High Baby Lighting Markets: The Most Challenging, Yet Lucrative Applications

Stylish and Decorative Luminaires in a Variety of Sizes and Shapes Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures

Favorable Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Luminaires

Major Lighting Policies Promoting LED Lamps and Luminaires Penetration in the US, Japan, the EU, China, Korea, and Taiwan

LED Lamps and Luminaires Penetration Varies Across General Lighting Segments

General Lighting Segments: Key Factors Impacting LED Adoption

Energy Efficient OLED Luminaires to Witness Increased Adoption

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for Fixtures and Luminaires Demand

Table 13: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

LED Luminaires Uptake in Commercial Buildings to Increase

Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth in Demand for Vehicular Lighting Fixtures

Table 17: World Production of Passenger Cars: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in â€˜000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Production of Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in â€˜000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global Market for Automotive Lights by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head Lamps/ Front Lamps, Fog Lamps/DRLs, Side Lights, Rear Lights and Interior Lights (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Table 20: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 22: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Standards of Living



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Ultra-thin Luminationâ„¢

AIR LED Luminaire

Vector Linear Architectural Luminaire

Lumentalkâ„¢ Technology

Wide Spectrum LED for Optimum Plant Growth

Indigo-Cleanâ„¢ to Kill Bacteria Continuously and Safely

Helvarâ€™s ActiveAhead

Hybrid Luminaire

DURIS S 2 and DURIS S 5 Color

Tunable Luminaires

Network Centric Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires

Bluetooth Luminaires

New Tracklights that Offer Optimal Flexibility Irrespective of Project Application

Store, Targetti

Fundamentals Track from Intense Lighting

Odin, Nordeon USA

Magic Wand MRE O from Edison Price Lighting

Infra-Structure from Flos Architectural

Gala5 10Â° from Zaniboni Lighting

Parscan from Erco

Gravity High Power Track from Intense Lighting

Cata from Artemide

LumeLEX 2020 Series from Lighting Services

Lumenalpha Spot Small from Lumenpulse Group

Other Recent Innovative Fixture and Luminaire Models

FineTune System

Gravity Cylinder

LP Circle Pendant

Max Output Warm Glow Dimming Luminaire

Kju Decorative Pendant

Olivio LED Sistema 2

Murro LED Wall Wash

M36 LED My White Color Tuning Luminaire

Indy L-Series LED Cylinder Luminaire

MultipliCITY LED Pathlight Bollard

Cava Curve Linear LED

IG Series Luminaires

Beacon Products Viper by Hubbell Lighting

HPR-LED 2x2

Linea 1.5 Linear Direct/Indirect LED Pendant

RoadFocus LED Cobra Head

Fino Ceiling Wall-Washer

VersaForm Recessed LED Troffer

Cylinder Series from USAI Lighting

Architectural Area Lighting KicK

DLE-48 Intelligent LED High Bay

High Bay FBX

HP-2 Indirect/Direct Linear Pendant

ICO 4 Recessed Downlight

Indy L-Series LED Downlight

NXT-M Collector

Primo Recessed Troffer

Signal Pole-Mounted Luminaire

AXON

CORE FLUX SYSTEM Technology

Evolve LED Canopy Lighting

FACTOR

Glamox Watertight LED Luminaire

GRAFT

INTRO

LEPC with eâ€¢pocÂ® LED Full Distribution Luminaire

Light Fields evolution

Mira Flexible LED Luminaires

Navion LED

OLUXÂ® LED Fountain Luminaires

OLUXÂ® LED Spot

OLUXÂ® Water-proof Outdoor Luminaires

PANOS Infinity

Piega Luce: New ultra-thin LED Luminaire Design for Home Lighting

PL1 LED Luminaire

Trilia OLED Luminaires

Wall-mounted and Free-standing Luminaires



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Access Fixtures Introduces HEZE Full Cut-off Wall Packs

Bieber Lighting Unveils LED-based Tennis Court Fixtures

Acuity Brands Introduces D-Series Exterior Lighting

Osram Unveils Apollon a Diverse, VDU-compliant (UGR19) LED Luminaire

Osram Introduces LED row Luminaire Modario PM

Kenall Unveils Indigo-Clean Technology

Acuity Brands Introduces Gotham MYO Series

LEDVANCE Unveils SYLVANIA Lighting

LEDVANCE Introduces Garage LED Luminaires

Orion Introduces Four Latest LED Lighting System

Soraa Unveils Soraa Arc

GREEN CREATIVE Unveils QWIKLINK Series LED Luminaires

Eaton Unveils Two Suspended Luminaires

Access Fixtures Introduces 6-lamp T5 Fluorescent High Bays

Philips Unveils VL6000 Beam Luminaire

CROSSROADS LED Unveils RT-ES4 LED Retrofit Luminaire

Hubbell Introduces New CWM LED Luminaire

Cree Increase IG Series LED Parking Luminaires

Nulty Introduces Bespoke Luminaire Design Company

DECO Unveils Gladetino LED Area Luminaire

Fern-Howard Introduces Elegant LED Bulkheads

Grunzell Unveils Helux LED High Bay Luminaire

Lumenpulse Introduces Lumenalpha

Philips Unveils New Ranges of Luminaries

Hubbell Increase Luminaries with New Options

Access Unveils Three KOTA LED High Bay Luminaires

Access Introduces Luminaire Lineup with 100W High Bay

Hubbell Unveils Two New LED Products

Cree Unveils Next Generation CPY LED Canopy Luminaire

Holly Lite Introduces Multi-Purpose LED Luminaires

v2 Lighting Introduces TILT LED Luminaire

Hubbell Unveils New CWW LED Luminaire

Hubbell Upgrades NutriLED Luminaire

Aura Unveils Architectural LED Luminaire

Hubbell Unveils LTRX Ambient/Exam LED Luminaire

Hubbell Unveils 3? Round and Square LED Architectural Luminaires

Cree Unveils New Luminaire Option

First Light Technologies Unveils SCL2 Series Solar LED

Acuity Introduces Olessence Luminaires

Acuity Launches RUBIK Luminaires

OSRAM SYLVANIA Launches Commercial & Consumer LED Luminaires

Minebea Unveils Saliot Luminaire

PIXI Lighting Unveils All-New LED Tiles

Lighting Services Introduces New LED Luminaires

Philips Unveils Philips Selecon PL LED Luminaires

Fluxwerx Launches Three New LED Luminaires

Philips Unveils New Lamps & Luminaires

Nemalux Introduces MR LED Luminaire

Aura Unveils New Architectural Luminaire

Hubbell Unveils High Performance Luminaire

Hubbell Introduces ArcheType X Site/Area LED Luminaire

PL Light Unveils New Line of LED Luminaires

Hitecnico Introduces 180W LED Luminaires



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

LumiGrow LED Luminaires Utilise by USDA

Zumtobel Group to Establish New Luminaire Facility

Luminaires Group Takes Over Luminis

Fagerhult to Take Over Majority Stake in WE-EF

Leviton Takes Over ConTech Lighting

ELK to Take Over Philips Lightingâ€™s Brand & Associated Inventory

Evluma Gets Approval of IDA Seal

Cree Announce Availability of Cree LN Series Luminaire



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)

American Electric Lighting (USA)

Holophane, Inc. (USA)

Juno Lighting Group (USA)

Lithonia Lighting Company (USA)

AmerluxÂ®, LLC (USA)

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (India)

Cree, Inc. (USA)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

Current, Powered by GE (USA)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

ELK Group International, Inc. (USA)

Thomas Lighting (USA)

Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)

Feilo Sylvania (UK)

FW Thorpe Plc (UK)

Havells India Limited (India)

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (USA)

Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Japan)

LEDvance LLC, Inc. (USA)

LSI Industries, Inc. (USA)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (USA)

NVC (Huizhou) Lighting Technology Corporation (China)

OMS, a.s. (Slovakia)

Opple Lighting (China)

Osram GmbH (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)

Philips Color Kinetics (USA)

Strand Lighting (USA)

PhotonStar LED Ltd. (UK)

SchrÃ©der Group GIE (Belgium)

Targetti Sankey S.p.A. (Italy)

TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland)

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation (Japan)

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Venture Lighting International, Inc. (USA)

Zumtobel Group AG (Austria)

Thorn Licht GmbH (Germany)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lighting Fixtures Market by Product Segment

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Portable Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Portable Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Portable Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Non-Portable Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Non-Portable Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Non-Portable Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixture Parts and Accessories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixture Parts and Accessories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixture Parts and Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lighting Fixtures Market by End-use Sector

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Automotive Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Automotive Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Automotive Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in General Lighting Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in General Lighting Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in General Lighting Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in General Lighting by End-Use Sector - Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in General Lighting by End-Use Sector - Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in General Lighting by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Residential Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Residential Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Residential Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Office Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Office Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Office Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Architectural Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Architectural Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Architectural Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Others Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Others Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires in Others Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

LED Penetration and Recovery in Construction Activity and Automotive Production Drive Healthy Market Growth

Increasing Use of LEDs in Retrofit Applications

LED Luminaires along with Software, Connectivity and Sensing to Make Cities Smart

Recovery in Renovation and Construction Activity

Table 60: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2016): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2012-2020 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reviving Vehicle Production

Table 62: US Vehicle Production (2008-2018P) (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lamps, Luminaires and Control: Major Trends Summarized

Lamps: LEDs Continue to Gain Over Other Lighting Technologies

Luminaires: Majorly Impacted by Decorating Trends in Residential Sector

Controls: Facilitating Lighting Management Anywhere Anytime

Emerging Trends in LED Luminaire Designs Drive Adoption in Indoor Applications

Emerging Optics and Form Factors

Controllability

LED Industrial Luminaires Grow in Prominence over Conventional Industrial Luminaires

Green Products Emerge in a Big Way

Regulatory Initiatives Boost LED Lighting Fixtures Demand

New Standard Interface for Advanced Lighting Systems

Energy Conservation Initiatives Invigorate Demand for LEDs

ENERGY STAR Specifications for Outdoor Lighting Fixtures

Competitive Landscape

Table 63: Leading Luminaire Companies in the US (2017E): Percentage Market Share for Acuity Brands, Eaton/Cooper, Hubbell Lighting, Philips and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Commercial Lighting Fixtures Consumption in the US by Application Segment (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Entertainment, Hospitality, Large Infrastructure, Office and Retail (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Brand Alliance: Order of the Day

Distribution Channels

Table 65: Lighting Fixtures Market in the US by Distribution Channel (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Department Stores, Furniture Stores and Chains, Home Improvement Centers, Lighting Specialty Stores and Mass Merchants (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Channel for Outdoor Fixtures

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: The US Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Portable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: The US 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: The US Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: The US 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

Table 72: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2016): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sectorâ€™s Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Portable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Canadian Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Canadian Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Energy Starved Japan Shift to LED Lighting, Bodes Well for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires

Steady Growth in New Construction Augurs Well for the Market

Table 80: Annual New Construction Starts in Japan (2010-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Preference towards Ceiling Lighting as Opposed to Hanging Fixtures

Supply Chain Overview

Table 81: Distribution Channels for Lighting Fixtures in Japan (2017E) - Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Department, Furniture and DIY Stores, Direct/Contract Sales, Electronics Stores/Appliances Stores, Lighting Device Wholesalers, Online and Mail Orders and Specialist Lighting Retailers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Japanese Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Japanese Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Penetration of Transformative and Disruptive LED Lighting Solutions Drive Market Growth

Energy Efficiency Factor Spur Market Demand amidst Economic Hardships

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Table 88: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 89: Leading Luminaire Companies in Europe (2017E): Percentage Market Share for Fagerhult, Osram, Philips, Trilux, Zumtobel, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Leading Professional Luminaires, Systems and Services Companies in Europe (2017E): Percentage Market Share for Fagerhult, Iguzzini, Osram, Philips, Trilux, Zumtobel, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: European Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Portable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: European Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: European Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 100: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Portable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: French Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: French 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: French Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: French 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: German Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: German 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: German Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: German 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Targetti Sankey S.p.A. - A Major Italy-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Portable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Italian Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Italian Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Retrofitting of Existing Lighting with Efficient Lamps Drive Demand for Luminaires

LED Lighting Fixtures on a Growth Path

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 118: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: The UK Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: The UK Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 124: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Spanish Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Spanish Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Positive Outlook for Russia in the Long Term

B.Market Analytics

Table 130: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Russian Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Russian Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 136: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

LEDs Fast Penetrate Asia-Pacific Lighting Market, Pave Way for Luminaires Market Growth

Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Asian Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Table 142: Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Boost Market Adoption

Table 144: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Portable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China: Leading Exporter of Fixtures and Luminaires to Witness Strong Market Gains

Growing Significance of Energy Conservation and Eco- friendliness: A Major Growth Driver

Rapid LED Penetration to Benefit Market Prospects

Innovative and Advanced Product Offerings by Local Players Drive Market Growth

China: Massive Level of Urbanization Spurs Market Demand

Table 154: Urbanization in China (2010-2020P): Urban Population Growth (%) by City Clusters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Regulatory Standards for Lighting Products

Competitive Landscape

Distribution Channels

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 155: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Chinese Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: Chinese Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Energy Conservation Initiatives amidst Rising Energy Costs Fuel Strong Market Growth

LED Lighting Pushes Eco-efficiency in Urban India

Availability and Energy Efficiency: Two Major Factors Driving Consumer Interest

Growing Popularity of Recessed Luminaires Augurs Well for Market Growth

Rising Affluence Drive Demand for Higher Priced and Designer Luminaires

Table 161: Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group (2015 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Residential Construction Drive Market Demand

Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 162: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Portable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Indian Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Indian Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, and General Lighting (Residential, Office, Outdoor, Architectural, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 168: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 169: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 170: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PorTable, Non-Portable, and Parts and Accessories Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2438202



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lighting-fixtures-and-luminaires-industry-300668527.html