Global Lime Market Review 2017-2018 & Projections to 2022

The report presents a thorough study of lime, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing lime worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.



Each country's market overview covers the following: lime production in the country, major manufacturers, lime consumption, lime trade.



The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including lime market volume predictions and prices trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD LIME INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about lime

1.2. Lime market trends

Resources globally

Lime production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Lime prices



2. LIME INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1. Belgium

2.2. Bulgaria

2.3. France

2.4. Germany

2.5. Italy

2.6. Poland

2.7. Romania

2.8. Spain



3. LIME INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1. Russia

3.2. Ukraine



4. LIME INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. India

4.4. Japan

4.5. South Korea

4.6. Vietnam



5. LIME INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. LIME INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Brazil



7. LIME INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST

7.1. Iran



8. LIME INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2020

8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



