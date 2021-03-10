Global LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Markets, 2016-2026 with 2019 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence are Driving the Global LIMS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a type of application that is designed to enhance laboratory quality and performance by keeping track of data relating to samples, tests, workflows, and equipment.

This study analyzes the global LIMS market from 2016 to 2026 (base year is 2019). The market is segmented into on-premise LIMS and Web-based LIMS (further segmented into thin-client LIMS and cloud-based LIMS). Some of the industry verticals under study are pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, and diagnostics; government, academic, and environmental research; and industrial.

The study examines market growth drivers and restraints and offers a revenue forecast analysis as well (total market, by vertical, by product). The key competitors in the market are Labware, LabVantage Solutions, and Abbott Informatics. The study concludes with growth opportunities that discuss cloud-based LIMS and digitalization in the healthcare space; recommendations are provided, and market participants can leverage these for future success.

In North America, the United States accounts for the majority market share. In Europe, the key participants are located in the United Kingdom. India is a strong market in Asia-Pacific because pharmaceutical production and export are high in the country. RoW is driven by the economic development of Latin American and African countries.

Highlights

Cloud LIMS and data integration analysis are driving demand for LIMS across the world.

Pharmaceuticals and life sciences applications account for about 60%-70% of the market.

Oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals manufacturing and R&D will constantly drive demand for LIMS.

While some companies focus on specific industries, the major participants cater to multiple industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperative on the Global LIMS Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, LIMS Market

LIMS Market - Scope of Analysis

LIMS Market - Segmentation

LIMS Market - Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast, LIMS Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, LIMS Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, LIMS Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical, LIMS Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, LIMS Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, LIMS Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical, LIMS Market

Pre-COVID-19 Revenue Forecast, LIMS Market

Pre-covid-19 Revenue Forecast Analysis, LIMS Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Product, LIMS Market

Comparative Analysis by Product Type

Competitive Environment, LIMS Market

Market Share Analysis, LIMS Market

Key Competitors, LIMS Market

Assessment of Key Competitive Factors

Competitive Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, On-premise LIMS

Key Growth Metrics, On-premise LIMS Segment

Revenue Forecast, On-premise LIMS Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, On-premise LIMS Segment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Web-based LIMS

Key Growth Metrics, Web-based LIMS Segment

Revenue Forecast, Web-based LIMS Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Web-based LIMS Segment

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, LIMS Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud-based LIMS to Reduce Operational Costs, 2019

Growth Opportunity 2: Digitalization in Healthcare to Drive Demand for LIMS, 2019

6. Next Steps



