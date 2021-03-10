Global LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Markets, 2016-2026 with 2019 as the Base Year
A laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a type of application that is designed to enhance laboratory quality and performance by keeping track of data relating to samples, tests, workflows, and equipment.
This study analyzes the global LIMS market from 2016 to 2026 (base year is 2019). The market is segmented into on-premise LIMS and Web-based LIMS (further segmented into thin-client LIMS and cloud-based LIMS). Some of the industry verticals under study are pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, and diagnostics; government, academic, and environmental research; and industrial.
The study examines market growth drivers and restraints and offers a revenue forecast analysis as well (total market, by vertical, by product). The key competitors in the market are Labware, LabVantage Solutions, and Abbott Informatics. The study concludes with growth opportunities that discuss cloud-based LIMS and digitalization in the healthcare space; recommendations are provided, and market participants can leverage these for future success.
In North America, the United States accounts for the majority market share. In Europe, the key participants are located in the United Kingdom. India is a strong market in Asia-Pacific because pharmaceutical production and export are high in the country. RoW is driven by the economic development of Latin American and African countries.
Highlights
- Cloud LIMS and data integration analysis are driving demand for LIMS across the world.
- Pharmaceuticals and life sciences applications account for about 60%-70% of the market.
- Oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals manufacturing and R&D will constantly drive demand for LIMS.
- While some companies focus on specific industries, the major participants cater to multiple industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperative on the Global LIMS Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, LIMS Market
- LIMS Market - Scope of Analysis
- LIMS Market - Segmentation
- LIMS Market - Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast, LIMS Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, LIMS Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, LIMS Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical, LIMS Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, LIMS Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, LIMS Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical, LIMS Market
- Pre-COVID-19 Revenue Forecast, LIMS Market
- Pre-covid-19 Revenue Forecast Analysis, LIMS Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Product, LIMS Market
- Comparative Analysis by Product Type
- Competitive Environment, LIMS Market
- Market Share Analysis, LIMS Market
- Key Competitors, LIMS Market
- Assessment of Key Competitive Factors
- Competitive Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, On-premise LIMS
- Key Growth Metrics, On-premise LIMS Segment
- Revenue Forecast, On-premise LIMS Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, On-premise LIMS Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Web-based LIMS
- Key Growth Metrics, Web-based LIMS Segment
- Revenue Forecast, Web-based LIMS Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Web-based LIMS Segment
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, LIMS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud-based LIMS to Reduce Operational Costs, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digitalization in Healthcare to Drive Demand for LIMS, 2019
6. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4lebn
