Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: A US$7.5 Billion Market by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 23.7% Between 2020-2027

The global market for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020-2027.

The global market for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Color Filter Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.4% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Color Sequential LCOS segment is readjusted to a revised 25.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$505.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 20.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured:

3M Company

Company Barco NV

Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

HOLOEYE Systems, Inc.

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Microvision, Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Silicon Micro Display, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Syndiant, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 17

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4rovs

