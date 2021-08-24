Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: A US$7.5 Billion Market by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 23.7% Between 2020-2027
Aug 24, 2021, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Color Filter Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.4% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Color Sequential LCOS segment is readjusted to a revised 25.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$505.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 20.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors Featured:
- 3M Company
- Barco NV
- Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.
- Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
- Himax Technologies, Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HOLOEYE Systems, Inc.
- JVC KENWOOD Corporation
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Microvision, Inc.
- Pioneer Corporation
- Silicon Micro Display, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- Syndiant, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 17
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4rovs
