Global Liquid Detergent Market Study 2019: Rising Concerns about Environmental Sustainability has Led Manufacturers to Focus on Eco-Friendly Liquid Detergents Made from Biodegradable Components

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global liquid detergent market size reached a value of US$ 25.6 Billion in 2018. The market value is projected to reach US$ 35.5 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global liquid detergent market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Henkel, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight and Unilever.



Market Insights



The growing disposable incomes, especially in the developing regions, is escalating the demand for detergent liquid where the customers are inclined to buy products based on a company's reputation, price and quality.



Further, the rising concerns about environmental sustainability has led the manufacturers to focus on eco-friendly liquid detergents made from biodegradable components. This acts as another growth-inducing factor for the global liquid detergent market.



Moreover, the aggressive marketing and promotional techniques used by various e-commerce companies to attract the consumers is further boosting the overall market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Liquid Detergent Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Inorganic Liquid Detergent

6.2 Organic Liquid Detergent



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Departmental Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Liquid Detergent Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Henkel & Company KGaA

11.3.2 Procter & Gamble

11.3.3 The Clorox Company

11.3.4 Church and Dwight Company

11.3.5 Unilever PLC



