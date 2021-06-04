Global Liquid Filtration Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $3,324.8 Million in 2028, and Register a CAGR of 5.5%

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Filtration Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, Aramid, And Metal), By Filter Media (Woven Fabrics, Nonwoven Fabrics, And Mesh), And By End-Use (Municipal And Industrial), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid filtration market size is expected to reach USD 3,324.8 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Rising need for industrial and municipal water treatment is resulting in utilization of liquid filtration, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising investment in R&D and advanced technologies to strengthen defense capabilities.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, and infrastructural development activities in various developed and developing countries, and need for industrial filters to lower or eliminate liquid pollution, are major factors expected to drive market growth.



Increasing number of manufacturing units of various industries including food & beverage, pulp & paper, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries where liquid filtration becomes a necessity is a key factor driving need for liquid filtration, thereby supporting market growth However, growing demand and adoption of renewable energy resources could hamper market growth to a certain extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the filter media segments, the woven fabric segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The mesh filter media segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the fabric material segments, the cotton fabric material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is projected to register considerably high CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the municipal segment accounted for comparatively higher revenue share than the industrial segment in 2020.

The Asia Pacific liquid filtration is expected dominate in the global market over the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization, increasing number of manufacturing units of various industries, and need for liquid filtration systems to eliminate unwanted elements.

liquid filtration is expected dominate in the global market over the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization, increasing number of manufacturing units of various industries, and need for liquid filtration systems to eliminate unwanted elements. North America market accounted for a robust revenue share in the global liquid filtration market in 2020, due to rapidly booming industries including food and beverages, chemical, etc., coupled with rising need for filtration of liquids in order to remove unwanted particles.

market accounted for a robust revenue share in the global liquid filtration market in 2020, due to rapidly booming industries including food and beverages, chemical, etc., coupled with rising need for filtration of liquids in order to remove unwanted particles. Europe market is projected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, due to constantly increasing technological advancements in water management techniques by players operating in countries in the region.

Liquid Filtration Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Liquid Filtration Market Material Segmentation Analysis

Industrial Outlook

Market indicators analysis

Market drivers analysis

Rapid industrialization and urbanization

Stringent regulation regarding industrial waste

Market restraints analysis

Growing demand for renewable energy sources

Technological Insights

Regulatory Framework

ETOP Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Price trend Analysis



Company Profiles

Eaton Corporation

Sefar AG

Fibertex Nonwoven

Sandler AG

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Valmet Corporation

GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Filtercorp International.

Scope of the Report



Fabric Material Outlook

Polymer

Cotton

Aramid

Metal

Filter Media Outlook

Woven Fabrics

Nonwoven Fabrics

Mesh

End-Use Outlook

Municipal

Industrial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qs9j9x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

