Global Lithium Batteries Markets and Materials Report 2019

This report provides a detailed overview and an industry analysis of the lithium batteries in terms of markets and materials with analysis of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023. Characterization and quantification of market potential for lithium batteries by major types of batteries, technologies, regions, applications and end-users.

Details pertaining to continuing evolution of electrification of transportation, the increasing use of energy storage systems both institutionally (electric utilities) and within the household (residential) sector, and the impact of innovations in wearable technologies on this market.

The report also profiles of major market players within the industry, including SAFT, A123 Systems, BASF Battery Materials, Sony Energy Devices Corp., Toshiba and 3M

Market segments are defined, leading global companies are identified, and the markets analyzed (including a five-year market projection). Additional chapters provide projection breakdowns by end-use sector, application and region. Chapter 8 provides a broad overview of patent activity and developments, while Chapter 9 provides an overview of market segmentation, a concise overview of key driving factors influencing markets, and additional forecasts associated with individual products.

Lithium battery companies are identified and profiled. Each profile includes points of contact and a discussion of structure, description and activity. These profiles are found in Chapter 10.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Recent Developments

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Lithium Battery Technology Background

Primary Lithium Batteries

Primary Lithium Battery Summary

Primary Lithium Battery Companies

Primary Lithium Battery Market Summary

Secondary Lithium Batteries

Secondary Lithium Battery Summary

Secondary Lithium Battery Companies

Secondary Lithium Battery Market Summary

Lithium Battery Material Background

Types of Lithium Battery Materials

Electrode Materials and Active Elements

Lithium Metal and Compounds

Copper Compounds

Nickel and Iron Metal and Compounds

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Compounds

Cobalt Compounds

Aluminum Metal Compounds

Sulfur Compounds

Vanadium Compounds

Rare Earth Compounds

Inorganic Carbon

Fullerenes and Graphenes

Conductive Polymers

Halogens

Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Lithium Battery Separators

Lithium Battery Materials Market Summary

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Primary Lithium Battery Compositions

Primary Lithium Battery Types

Secondary Lithium Battery Compositions

Secondary Lithium Battery Types

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Lithium Battery End User Segments

Consumer End-Use Segment

Commercial and Industrial End-Use Segment

Military and Aerospace Segment

Medical Segment

Transportation Segment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Primary Lithium Battery Applications

Portable Product Primary Lithium Batteries

Medical Product Primary Lithium Batteries

Stationary Product Primary Lithium Batteries

Military/Aerospace Primary Lithium Batteries

Automotive/Motive Primary Lithium Batteries

Primary Lithium Battery Market Prediction

Secondary Lithium Battery Applications

Portable Product Secondary Lithium Batteries

Medical Product Secondary Lithium Batteries

Stationary Product Secondary Lithium Batteries

Military/Aerospace Secondary Lithium Batteries

Automotive/Motive Secondary Lithium Batteries

Secondary Lithium Battery Market Prediction

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Lithium Battery Regional Segments

Definitions of Regions

Lithium Battery Market by Region

Lithium Battery Market by Region and Individual Country

Lithium Battery Market by Region and Application

Lithium Battery Market by Region and End-User Segment

Lithium Battery Market by Region and Technology

Chapter 8 New Developments/ Patent Review

Introduction

New Developments

New Patents

Major Patent Disputes

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

The Driving Forces of the Industry

Segmentation

Driving Force 1: Improving Battery Technical Maturity

Driving Force 2: Developing New Applications for Lithium Batteries

Driving Force 3: Evolving Transportation Applications - EVs to HEVs to Plug-Ins

Driving Force 4: Academic and Public Sector R&D

Driving Force 5: Battery Quality Control and Product Safety

Driving Force 6: Government and Regulatory Body Initiatives

Driving Force 7: Wearable Technology

Driving Force 8: Innovations in Cathode Formulations

Driving Force 9: Impact of Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Market Segmentation and Industry Concentration Factors

Lithium Battery Market Segmentation Factors

Lithium Battery Market Concentration Factors

Materials Market Segmentation Factors

Industry Environment and Trade Practices

Lithium Batteries as Part of the Overall Global Battery Market

Distribution Channels

Industry Purchasing Influences

Lithium Battery Purchasing Influence Significance

Lithium Battery Purchasing Influences

Lithium Battery Material Purchasing Influences

Lithium Battery Market Analysis Approaches

Market Value Model

Analysis Duration

Monetary Conventions

Lithium Battery Market Sectors

Portable Product Lithium Batteries

Computer, Tablet and Smartphone Lithium Batteries

Portable Tool Lithium Batteries

Other Portable Product Lithium Batteries

Lithium Batteries for Wearables (Portable)

Medical Product Lithium Batteries

Stationary Application Lithium Batteries

Computer Memory Preservation

Uninterruptible Power Supply Batteries

Emergency Lighting Lithium Batteries

Remote Power and Alternative Power Storage Lithium Batteries

Remote Power and Alternative Energy Storage Battery Background

Utility Load Leveling

Military/Aerospace Lithium Batteries

Portable Military Product Lithium Batteries

Emerging Military Lithium Batteries

Aviation Lithium Batteries

Military Lithium Battery Market Summary

Automotive and Motive Power Lithium Batteries

Industrial Vehicle (Traction) Lithium Batteries

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Lithium Batteries

Plug-In Vehicle Lithium Batteries

HEV and EV Market Drivers

Automotive Security Lithium Batteries

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Primary Lithium Battery Companies

Duracell International

Eaglepicher Corp. (Om Group)

Energizer Holdings Inc.

GP Batteries (Gold Peak International)

Greatbatch Inc.

Iccnexergy

Medtronic Inc.

Minmax Energy Technology

Panasonic Energy Corp. Of America

Saft

Sony Energy Devices Corp.)

Ultralife Batteries Inc.

Varta Ag Microbatteries

Yardney (Om Group)

Secondary Lithium Battery Companies

A123 Systems

Accutronics Ltd.

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co. Ltd. (Alees)

Advanced Battery Systems Inc.

Amprius

Apple Inc.

Arotech Corp.

Basf Battery Materials

Battery-Biz

Battery Clinic Inc.

Battery Systems Inc.

Battery Technology Inc.

Bollore Group

Boston -Power

-Power Bren-Tronics Inc.

Brightvolt

Byd Co. Ltd.

C&D Technologies Inc.

Cell-Con

China Bak Battery Inc.

China Sun (Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co.)

(Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co.) Continental Corp.

Deltran Battery Tender

Denchi Power Ltd.

Electrovaya

Enerdel

Enerize Corp.

Enersys Inc.

Everexceed Corp.

Farasis Energy

Flux Power Holdings Inc.

Furukawa Battery Co.

General Motors

GP Batteries (Gold Peak International)

GS Yuasa.

Hitachi Maxell Corp.

Highpower International

Hyb Battery Co. Ltd.

Ilika Technologies Ltd.

Industrial Battery Engineering

Johnson Controls

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems (Axeon)

K2 Energy

LG Chemical

Microvast Power Systems Ltd.

Millibatt Inc.

Mining Corp. Of Bolivia (Comibol)

(Comibol) Minmax Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Nec Energy Devices Ltd.

Nexcell Battery Co.

Nissan Motor Co.

Odyne Systems Llc

Oxis Energy Ltd. U.K.

Panasonic

Polyplus Battery Co.

Power Japan Plus

Primearth Ev Energy

Saft

Samsung Sdi

Seeo

Silatronix Inc.

Sion Power

Solidenergy

Sony Energy Devices Corp.

Tesla Motors

Tiax Llc

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

Toshiba

Valence Technology Inc.

Winston Battery Ltd.

Xalt Energy Llc

Yardney (Om)

Zaf Energy Systems

Zinergy Uk

Electrode Material And Active Element Companies

3M

Aberdeen International Inc.

Acheson Colloids Inc. (Henkel)

Acta S.P.A.

Admiralty Resources

Ajay Sqm Group

Akzo Nobel

Albemarle Corp.

Alfa Aesar ( Johnson Matthey )

) Allan Chemical Corp.

Allchem Industries Inc.

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Ametek

Amsyn (Amber Synthetics)

Applied Nanomaterials Inc.

Arkema

Asbury Carbons

Ashland Chemicals

Ashburton Ventures Inc.

Avalon Rare Metals

Avcarb

Barium & Chemicals Inc.

Basf Corp.

Cabot Corp.

Caledonia Mining Corp.

Canada Lithium Corp.

Cannon-Muskegon Corp. (C-M Group)

Celgard Llc

Chambishi Metals Plc (Zccm-Ih)

Climax Molybdenum

Columbus Chemical Industries

Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (Catl)

Covalent Associates Inc.

Coyne Chemical

CTT

Dais Analytic Corp.

Daramic

Darton Commodities Ltd.

Dexmet Corp.

Dynatec Madagascar S.A.

Entek Membranes Llc

Eramet/Eurotungstene Poudres S.A.

Evonik Industries Ag

Enevate

European Lithium

Evraz Stratcor Inc.

Ferro Corp.

Fmc Corp.

Formation Metals Inc.

Frontier Carbon Corp.

Fusite

Galaxy Resources

Gfs Chemicals Inc.

Glencore Xstrata

Graftech International Ltd.

Henkel

Hermetic Seal Technology Inc.

Hollingsworth And Vose Co.

Honjo Chemical Corp.

Hunan Xiangtan Electrochemical Group

Innovia

International Cobalt Co. Inc.

International Lithium Corp. (Ganfeng Lithium Co.)

Johnson Matthey Inc.

Jungfer

Lamart Corp.

Lithium Corp.

Lithium Exploration Group

Lithium Werks

Lg Chemical

Lynntech Inc.

Mphase Technologies

Materials And Electrochemical Research Corp.

Maxpower Inc.

Mays Chemical Co.

Mcgean Specialty Chemicals/Mcgean Rohco

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Nano-C Inc.

Nanocyl S.A.

Nemaska Lithium

Neptco

Nippon Kodoshi Corp. (Nkk)

Norilsk Nickel

OM Group Inc.

Phostech Lithium

Porex Technologies

PPG Silica Products

Prayon

Pred Materials International Inc.

Prince Minerals Inc.

Queensland Nickel

Raymor Industries Inc.

Reade Advanced Materials

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium

Shalina Resources Ltd.

Sheldahl Technical Materials

Shepherd Chemical Co.

Showa Denko K.K.

SHU Powders Ltd.

Sichuan Lithium Industries

SK Energy Corp.

Solvay Performance Chemicals

Spectrum Chemicals

Sqm (Sociedad Quimica Y Minera)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Superior Graphite Co.

Technical Fibre Products Ltd.

Teck Resources Ltd.

Texmac Inc.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. Tiax

Timcal Graphite & Carbon

Toray

Tronox Inc.

UBE Industries

Umicore

Unidym

Vale Canada

Western Lithium

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Wogen Resources Ltd.

Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd.

