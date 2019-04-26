Global Lithium Batteries Markets and Materials Report 2019
This report provides a detailed overview and an industry analysis of the lithium batteries in terms of markets and materials with analysis of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023. Characterization and quantification of market potential for lithium batteries by major types of batteries, technologies, regions, applications and end-users.
Details pertaining to continuing evolution of electrification of transportation, the increasing use of energy storage systems both institutionally (electric utilities) and within the household (residential) sector, and the impact of innovations in wearable technologies on this market.
The report also profiles of major market players within the industry, including SAFT, A123 Systems, BASF Battery Materials, Sony Energy Devices Corp., Toshiba and 3M
Market segments are defined, leading global companies are identified, and the markets analyzed (including a five-year market projection). Additional chapters provide projection breakdowns by end-use sector, application and region. Chapter 8 provides a broad overview of patent activity and developments, while Chapter 9 provides an overview of market segmentation, a concise overview of key driving factors influencing markets, and additional forecasts associated with individual products.
Lithium battery companies are identified and profiled. Each profile includes points of contact and a discussion of structure, description and activity. These profiles are found in Chapter 10.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Recent Developments
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Lithium Battery Technology Background
- Primary Lithium Batteries
- Primary Lithium Battery Summary
- Primary Lithium Battery Companies
- Primary Lithium Battery Market Summary
- Secondary Lithium Batteries
- Secondary Lithium Battery Summary
- Secondary Lithium Battery Companies
- Secondary Lithium Battery Market Summary
- Lithium Battery Material Background
- Types of Lithium Battery Materials
- Electrode Materials and Active Elements
- Lithium Metal and Compounds
- Copper Compounds
- Nickel and Iron Metal and Compounds
- Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Compounds
- Cobalt Compounds
- Aluminum Metal Compounds
- Sulfur Compounds
- Vanadium Compounds
- Rare Earth Compounds
- Inorganic Carbon
- Fullerenes and Graphenes
- Conductive Polymers
- Halogens
- Lithium Battery Electrolytes
- Lithium Battery Separators
- Lithium Battery Materials Market Summary
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Primary Lithium Battery Compositions
- Primary Lithium Battery Types
- Secondary Lithium Battery Compositions
- Secondary Lithium Battery Types
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Lithium Battery End User Segments
- Consumer End-Use Segment
- Commercial and Industrial End-Use Segment
- Military and Aerospace Segment
- Medical Segment
- Transportation Segment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Primary Lithium Battery Applications
- Portable Product Primary Lithium Batteries
- Medical Product Primary Lithium Batteries
- Stationary Product Primary Lithium Batteries
- Military/Aerospace Primary Lithium Batteries
- Automotive/Motive Primary Lithium Batteries
- Primary Lithium Battery Market Prediction
- Secondary Lithium Battery Applications
- Portable Product Secondary Lithium Batteries
- Medical Product Secondary Lithium Batteries
- Stationary Product Secondary Lithium Batteries
- Military/Aerospace Secondary Lithium Batteries
- Automotive/Motive Secondary Lithium Batteries
- Secondary Lithium Battery Market Prediction
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Lithium Battery Regional Segments
- Definitions of Regions
- Lithium Battery Market by Region
- Lithium Battery Market by Region and Individual Country
- Lithium Battery Market by Region and Application
- Lithium Battery Market by Region and End-User Segment
- Lithium Battery Market by Region and Technology
Chapter 8 New Developments/ Patent Review
- Introduction
- New Developments
- New Patents
- Major Patent Disputes
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- The Driving Forces of the Industry
- Segmentation
- Driving Force 1: Improving Battery Technical Maturity
- Driving Force 2: Developing New Applications for Lithium Batteries
- Driving Force 3: Evolving Transportation Applications - EVs to HEVs to Plug-Ins
- Driving Force 4: Academic and Public Sector R&D
- Driving Force 5: Battery Quality Control and Product Safety
- Driving Force 6: Government and Regulatory Body Initiatives
- Driving Force 7: Wearable Technology
- Driving Force 8: Innovations in Cathode Formulations
- Driving Force 9: Impact of Supply Chain Bottlenecks
- Market Segmentation and Industry Concentration Factors
- Lithium Battery Market Segmentation Factors
- Lithium Battery Market Concentration Factors
- Materials Market Segmentation Factors
- Industry Environment and Trade Practices
- Lithium Batteries as Part of the Overall Global Battery Market
- Distribution Channels
- Industry Purchasing Influences
- Lithium Battery Purchasing Influence Significance
- Lithium Battery Purchasing Influences
- Lithium Battery Material Purchasing Influences
- Lithium Battery Market Analysis Approaches
- Market Value Model
- Analysis Duration
- Monetary Conventions
- Lithium Battery Market Sectors
- Portable Product Lithium Batteries
- Computer, Tablet and Smartphone Lithium Batteries
- Portable Tool Lithium Batteries
- Other Portable Product Lithium Batteries
- Lithium Batteries for Wearables (Portable)
- Medical Product Lithium Batteries
- Stationary Application Lithium Batteries
- Computer Memory Preservation
- Uninterruptible Power Supply Batteries
- Emergency Lighting Lithium Batteries
- Remote Power and Alternative Power Storage Lithium Batteries
- Remote Power and Alternative Energy Storage Battery Background
- Utility Load Leveling
- Military/Aerospace Lithium Batteries
- Portable Military Product Lithium Batteries
- Emerging Military Lithium Batteries
- Aviation Lithium Batteries
- Military Lithium Battery Market Summary
- Automotive and Motive Power Lithium Batteries
- Industrial Vehicle (Traction) Lithium Batteries
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle Lithium Batteries
- Plug-In Vehicle Lithium Batteries
- HEV and EV Market Drivers
- Automotive Security Lithium Batteries
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Primary Lithium Battery Companies
- Duracell International
- Eaglepicher Corp. (Om Group)
- Energizer Holdings Inc.
- GP Batteries (Gold Peak International)
- Greatbatch Inc.
- Iccnexergy
- Medtronic Inc.
- Minmax Energy Technology
- Panasonic Energy Corp. Of America
- Saft
- Sony Energy Devices Corp.)
- Ultralife Batteries Inc.
- Varta Ag Microbatteries
- Yardney (Om Group)
- Secondary Lithium Battery Companies
- A123 Systems
- Accutronics Ltd.
- Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co. Ltd. (Alees)
- Advanced Battery Systems Inc.
- Amprius
- Apple Inc.
- Arotech Corp.
- Basf Battery Materials
- Battery-Biz
- Battery Clinic Inc.
- Battery Systems Inc.
- Battery Technology Inc.
- Bollore Group
- Boston-Power
- Bren-Tronics Inc.
- Brightvolt
- Byd Co. Ltd.
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- Cell-Con
- China Bak Battery Inc.
- China Sun (Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co.)
- Continental Corp.
- Deltran Battery Tender
- Denchi Power Ltd.
- Electrovaya
- Enerdel
- Enerize Corp.
- Enersys Inc.
- Everexceed Corp.
- Farasis Energy
- Flux Power Holdings Inc.
- Furukawa Battery Co.
- General Motors
- GP Batteries (Gold Peak International)
- GS Yuasa.
- Hitachi Maxell Corp.
- Highpower International
- Hyb Battery Co. Ltd.
- Ilika Technologies Ltd.
- Industrial Battery Engineering
- Johnson Controls
- Johnson Matthey Battery Systems (Axeon)
- K2 Energy
- LG Chemical
- Microvast Power Systems Ltd.
- Millibatt Inc.
- Mining Corp. Of Bolivia (Comibol)
- Minmax Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Nec Energy Devices Ltd.
- Nexcell Battery Co.
- Nissan Motor Co.
- Odyne Systems Llc
- Oxis Energy Ltd. U.K.
- Panasonic
- Polyplus Battery Co.
- Power Japan Plus
- Primearth Ev Energy
- Saft
- Samsung Sdi
- Seeo
- Silatronix Inc.
- Sion Power
- Solidenergy
- Sony Energy Devices Corp.
- Tesla Motors
- Tiax Llc
- Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba
- Valence Technology Inc.
- Winston Battery Ltd.
- Xalt Energy Llc
- Yardney (Om)
- Zaf Energy Systems
- Zinergy Uk
- Electrode Material And Active Element Companies
- 3M
- Aberdeen International Inc.
- Acheson Colloids Inc. (Henkel)
- Acta S.P.A.
- Admiralty Resources
- Ajay Sqm Group
- Akzo Nobel
- Albemarle Corp.
- Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey)
- Allan Chemical Corp.
- Allchem Industries Inc.
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Ametek
- Amsyn (Amber Synthetics)
- Applied Nanomaterials Inc.
- Arkema
- Asbury Carbons
- Ashland Chemicals
- Ashburton Ventures Inc.
- Avalon Rare Metals
- Avcarb
- Barium & Chemicals Inc.
- Basf Corp.
- Cabot Corp.
- Caledonia Mining Corp.
- Canada Lithium Corp.
- Cannon-Muskegon Corp. (C-M Group)
- Celgard Llc
- Chambishi Metals Plc (Zccm-Ih)
- Climax Molybdenum
- Columbus Chemical Industries
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (Catl)
- Covalent Associates Inc.
- Coyne Chemical
- CTT
- Dais Analytic Corp.
- Daramic
- Darton Commodities Ltd.
- Dexmet Corp.
- Dynatec Madagascar S.A.
- Entek Membranes Llc
- Eramet/Eurotungstene Poudres S.A.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Enevate
- European Lithium
- Evraz Stratcor Inc.
- Ferro Corp.
- Fmc Corp.
- Formation Metals Inc.
- Frontier Carbon Corp.
- Fusite
- Galaxy Resources
- Gfs Chemicals Inc.
- Glencore Xstrata
- Graftech International Ltd.
- Henkel
- Hermetic Seal Technology Inc.
- Hollingsworth And Vose Co.
- Honjo Chemical Corp.
- Hunan Xiangtan Electrochemical Group
- Innovia
- International Cobalt Co. Inc.
- International Lithium Corp. (Ganfeng Lithium Co.)
- Johnson Matthey Inc.
- Jungfer
- Lamart Corp.
- Lithium Corp.
- Lithium Exploration Group
- Lithium Werks
- Lg Chemical
- Lynntech Inc.
- Mphase Technologies
- Materials And Electrochemical Research Corp.
- Maxpower Inc.
- Mays Chemical Co.
- Mcgean Specialty Chemicals/Mcgean Rohco
- Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
- Nano-C Inc.
- Nanocyl S.A.
- Nemaska Lithium
- Neptco
- Nippon Kodoshi Corp. (Nkk)
- Norilsk Nickel
- OM Group Inc.
- Phostech Lithium
- Porex Technologies
- PPG Silica Products
- Prayon
- Pred Materials International Inc.
- Prince Minerals Inc.
- Queensland Nickel
- Raymor Industries Inc.
- Reade Advanced Materials
- Retriev Technologies Inc.
- Rock Tech Lithium
- Shalina Resources Ltd.
- Sheldahl Technical Materials
- Shepherd Chemical Co.
- Showa Denko K.K.
- SHU Powders Ltd.
- Sichuan Lithium Industries
- SK Energy Corp.
- Solvay Performance Chemicals
- Spectrum Chemicals
- Sqm (Sociedad Quimica Y Minera)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
- Superior Graphite Co.
- Technical Fibre Products Ltd.
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Texmac Inc.
- Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
- Tiax
- Timcal Graphite & Carbon
- Toray
- Tronox Inc.
- UBE Industries
- Umicore
- Unidym
- Vale Canada
- Western Lithium
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
- Wogen Resources Ltd.
- Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7602i9
