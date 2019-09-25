Global Lithium-Ion Battery (Consumer & Automotive) Market Research Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: By Type, Application, Regional Insight - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advancing at a 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period, the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is estimated to grow to $106,493 million by 2024.

The presence of monetary and non-monetary government subsidies, falling battery prices, and flourishing electric vehicle market are driving the demand for these batteries.



The lithium-ion battery market is expected to experience a boom in the forecast period due to recent advancements in consumer electronics technologies. Owing to the many remarkable properties of Li-ion batteries such as high energy density, consumer electronics manufacturers prefer these over other batteries. The high demand for consumer electronics is a result of the changing lifestyle, expanding middle-class population, and a shift to smart electronic devices. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for lithium-ion batteries.



These batteries also find application in the renewable energy sector for the stationary energy storage purpose. The demand for such batteries is set to increase as the renewable energy sector is growing owing to the increasing technological advancements in solar and wind power segments, supportive government policies, and increasing interest of investors in renewable power.



The lithium-ion battery market, based on application, is categorized into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace & defense, telecom, and others. In 2018, the largest market share was accumulated by the consumer electronics category, which correlates to the lithium-ion battery use in the manufacturing of these devices. When specific energy is considered, lithium-ion batteries have a better energy density than nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and nickel cadmium (NiCd) batteries.



The subdivisions of the lithium-ion battery market based on type are lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC), lithium manganese oxide (LMO), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), and lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) batteries. The largest market share in 2018 was held by LFP batteries, which can be ascribed to their heavy consumption in China, which is the largest market for electric vehicles and holds a significant share in the consumer electronics market as well; both industries employ LFP batteries heavily.



The NMC subdivision of the lithium-ion battery market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period and hold the largest share by 2024 due to the longevity, high storage capacity, and thermal stability of such batteries. To make the battery cheaper, researchers and designers are focusing on reducing the cobalt content, which would ultimately contribute in this subdivision's growth.



The most significant share in the lithium-ion battery market was held by Asia-Pacific amongst all regions. The factors fueling the market growth in this region are the increasing demand for smart devices and electric vehicles and technological advancements. Further, the increasing government support in terms of subsidies and incentives has led to the price reduction of these vehicles, which has further contributed in the lithium-ion batteries' increasing demand in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 LI-NMC

4.1.1.2 LFP

4.1.1.3 LCO

4.1.1.4 LMO

4.1.1.5 NCA

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2.2 Automotive

4.1.2.3 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.2.4 Telecom

4.1.2.5 Medical

4.1.2.6 Industrial

4.1.2.7 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Manufacturing Processes

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Falling cost and changing battery chemistry with innovation

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Increasing demand from automotive industry owing to rising emphasis on electric vehicles

4.4.2.2 Favorable government policies and growing demand from renewable energy sector

4.4.2.3 High adoption of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics products

4.4.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 Competitive battery technologies

4.4.3.2 Safety Concerns Regarding Overheating

4.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Increasing power density of lithium-ion batteries

4.5 Pricing Analysis

4.5.1 Cost Break-Up of Lithium-ion Value Chain

4.6 Global Industry Outlook

4.6.1 Electric Vehicle Outlook

4.6.2 Consumer Electronics Market Outlook

4.7 Production Capacity by Country

4.8 Production Capacity by Player

4.9 Battery Comparison Chart

4.10 List of Raw Material Suppliers

4.11 List of Battery Component Suppliers

4.12 List of Cell Manufacturers

4.13 List of End Users



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics Application, By Type

5.2.2 Automotive Application, By Type

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Partnerships

11.3.2 Geographic Expansions

11.3.3 Facility Expansions

11.3.4 Client Wins

11.3.5 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

BYD Company Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Toshiba Corporation

Amperex Technology Limited

Tesla Inc.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhqt44

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

