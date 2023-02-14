DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liver Disease Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Liver Disease Market will reach US$ 26.30 Billion in 2027. In the human body, the liver is a vital organ that plays significant functions like storing vitamins and nutrients, maintaining an adequate balance of chemicals in the body, and removing harmful substances from the blood. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cancer, hepatitis, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders are some common liver diseases.

As per the study "Burden of Liver Diseases in the World," issued in 2019, globally, liver disorders account for about 2 million deaths per year, out of which 1 million are due to viral hepatocellular carcinoma, and hepatitis, as well as 1 million are owing to complications of cirrhosis. Cirrhosis is the 11th most common cause of death worldwide, and liver cancer is the 16th leading cause of death.

Liver Disease Market Size is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.40 % during 2021 - 2027:

The liver disease treatment market will show rapid growth due to the rising government initiatives of providing vaccines, growing awareness about the liver diseases, and increased consumption of alcohol and improper diet. Furthermore, with the prevalence of liver disorders, governments and other not-for-profit organizations play a vital role in increasing awareness about liver diseases. Henceforth all these organizations support research and development for the prevention, promoting the understanding of liver-related diseases and treatment, and cure of liver diseases.

Liver Disease Market was US$ 16.21 Billion in 2021:

Regarding treatment type, the antiviral drugs segment is the largest market in 2021. This trend is likely to continue to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increased prevalence of viral liver diseases.

Based on Region, North America is the most significant market for Liver Disease Treatment:

In terms of region, North America leads the market owing to research and academic institutes conducting clinical trial studies in the region. Changing lifestyles, such as the growing consumption of alcohol and unhealthy diets, have also raised the incidences of liver disease. Additionally, growing patient awareness levels and introducing new products targeting unmet medical demands are projected to drive regional market growth over the coming year.

Company Insights:

Overview

Initiatives/Recent Developments

Financial Insight

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Liver Disease Market



6. Market Share - Global Liver Disease Market

6.1 By Treatment Type

6.2 By Disease type

6.3 By End Use

6.4 By Region



7. Treatment Type - Global Liver Disease Market

7.1 Antiviral Drugs

7.2 Immunosuppressants

7.3 Vaccines

7.4 Immunoglobulins

7.5 Corticosteroids

7.6 Targeted Therapy

7.7 Chemotherapy



8. Disease Type - Global Liver Disease Market

8.1 Hepatitis

8.2 Autoimmune Diseases

8.3 Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

8.4 Cancer

8.5 Genetic Disorders

8.6 Others



9. End Use - Global Liver Disease Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.3 Other



10. Region - Global Liver Disease Market

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



11. Company Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

