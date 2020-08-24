Global LNG Liquefaction Market 2020-2024: Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Additions and CapEx by Country

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global liquefaction capacity increased from 303.8 mtpa in 2014 to 437.5 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 7.3 percent. It is expected to increase from 437.5 mtpa in 2019 to 654.3 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.1 percent. Australia, Qatar, the US, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the key countries globally accounting for over 63 percent of the total liquefaction capacity of the world in 2019.



Badak (Indonesia) and Sabine Pass II (the US) are the largest liquefaction terminals in the world with capacities of 22.5 mtpa each. These were commissioned in 1977 and 2016 respectively.



Report Scope

Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally with start year up to 2024

Provides capacity data by liquefaction terminals from 2014 to 2019, outlookup to 2024

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally

Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for acive, and new-build (planned and announced) liquefaction terminals till 2024

Latest developments and contracts related to liquefaction terminals, wherever available

Key Topics Covered



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry

3.1. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, Regional Comparisons

3.3. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

3.4. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region



4. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry

4.1. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, An Overview

4.2. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

4.3. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

4.4. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.5. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Algeria

4.6. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Nigeria

4.7. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Egypt

4.8. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Angola

4.9. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Equatorial Guinea

4.10. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Cameroon

4.11. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Mozambique

4.12. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Djibouti

4.13. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Mauritania

4.14. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts



5. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry



6. Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Industry



7. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry



8. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry



9. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Industry



10. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry



11. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Industry



12. South America LNG Liquefaction Industry



