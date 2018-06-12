Global LNG Markets, 2008-2017 & H1 2018-2025

DUBLIN, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Future of Global LNG Markets to 2025 (H1-2018): Infrastructure, Investments, Planned Projects, Pricing, Trade, Contracts and Competition Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Future of Global LNG Market is a comprehensive report on the industry outlook to 2025. The report details the current status of projects, competition, investments and strategies being adapted by companies to strengthen their future.
Review of Global LNG Markets in 2017
The section illustrates a quick analysis of the global and regional LNG developments in 2017. Emphasis of projects, trade, strategies, contracts, fleet, pricing and other industry analysis is presented in detail.Current Status of LNG projects
Updates on all under construction, planned, proposed and concept phase liquefaction and regasification projects with FID status, planned start up, initial capacity and company information is provided.
LNG Infrastructure Details
Key details of all operational and planned LNG terminals along with their operator, start up, trains/vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, liquefaction/ regasification capacity are included
LNG Capacity Outlook
Country wise liquefaction and regasification capacity is provided for historical period of 2008 to 2017 and forecast period from 2018 to 2022
LNG supply- Demand Outlook
Country wise LNG Export forecast to 2022 and LNG Import forecast to 2022 is provided. Our highly reliable and precise forecasts ensure our readers to strengthen their business decisions.
Emergence of Global LNG Contracts
Competitive Scenario
Top 10 LNG companies and their net weighted capacity outlook is provided in the report. Further, business profiles of 10 leading LNG players are also included in the research.
Region wise Analysis
Across six regions, terminal wise capacity is forecast from 2008 to 2022. Further, all the countries in the region are analyzed. In addition, key trends, drivers and challenges facing Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central America are analyzed in detail.
Recent Industry Developments
The report is structured in most user friendly manner for assisting in usage for presentations and detailed analysis. Our reports are periodically validated by industry experts to ensure the right insights are included.
Business Profiles of Leading LNG Players
- Korea Gas Corporation
- Enagas S.A.
- Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
- Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
- Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
- Qatar Petroleum
- Royal Dutch Shell plc.
- Sonatrach S.p.A.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- ExxonMobil Corporation
