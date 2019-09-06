Global Lobster Market 2019-2025: Market is Expected to Cross the Volume 400 Thousand Tons

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lobster Market, by Species, Importing and Exporting Countries, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lobster Market report studies the Global Lobster market and volume analysis and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and preventive factors, price analysis, value chain analysis, market and volume trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Currently more than half of the lobster produced in the United States of America only. Moreover, the United States also imports lobster from other countries because of the huge demand for domestic consumption. People across the world prefer to eat lobster because of their rich nutrients, and their omega 3 fatty acids component is best for heart disease patients. The Global Lobster Market is expected to cross the volume of 400 thousand tons by the end of the year 2025.



Currently, the bulk of lobsters are exported from Canada; the initial period of a China & United States trade war seems set to have a significant effect on the lobster market. As China has put the 25% tariff on the lobsters originating from the USA, Canada is winning United States market share. And growing importance in Australian rock lobster in China means stricter competition for US exporters from Australia too. Besides in 2017, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the EU28 also affecting lobsters exporters of USA.



Lobster can be prepared in many ways, such as boiling and steaming. It can also be used as filler for a sandwich, added in pasta, etc. The major factors that are fueling the growth of the lobster market globally are; rising disposable income, preference of sea-food over other animal meat, a rich source of nutrients, the advancement of farming process across the world will further boost the market. Increasing use of packed food, restaurants discovers various dishes of lobster and changing consumer taste will further propel the market.



Insight - by Importing Nation



Here we have done an in-depth analysis of the top importing nation of lobster. These countries are; United States, Canada, China, France, and Hong Kong (SAR). Here we have also studied the consumption trend of top importing countries and identify the future trend and growth of the import market.



Insight - by Exporting Nation



This report explains the comprehensive export trading of lobster in the world. The top exporting nations are; Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom. Here we have discussed competitive price, quality of lobster and their capacity to export.



Insight - by Species



The Lobster Market is fragmented into five parts by species; American lobster, European lobster, Caribbean spiny lobster, Australian spiny lobster, Red Rock Lobster. Here we have explained the historical production trend as well as anticipated production trend on the basis of species.



Price Analysis



In this report, we have done a full analysis of lobster price; lobster import price by top importing nation and lobster export price by top exporting nation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Global Lobster Market Analysis



4. Global Lobster Volume Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Trade of Lobster

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations



6. Lobster Value Chain Analysis



7. Market Share - Global Lobster Analysis

7.1 Import by Countries

7.2 Export by Countries



8. Volume Share - Global Lobster Analysis

8.1 Import by Countries

8.2 Export by Countries

8.3 Production by Species



9. Species - Global Lobster Production

9.1 American Lobster

9.2 European Lobster

9.3 Caribbean Spiny Lobster

9.4 Australian Spiny Lobster

9.5 Red Rock Lobster

9.6 Other Lobster



10. Exporting Countries - Global Lobster

10.1 Canada

10.1.1 Market

10.1.2 Volume

10.1.3 Price Analysis

10.2 United States

10.3 United Kingdom

10.4 Australia

10.5 Belgium

10.6 Other countries



11. Importing Countries - Global Lobster

11.1 United States

11.1.1 Market

11.1.2 Volume

11.1.3 Price Analysis

11.2 Canada

11.3 China

11.4 France

11.5 China, Hong Kong SAR

11.6 Other countries



