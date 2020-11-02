Global Location Analytics Market Report 2020: Increasing Adoption in the Fight Against COVID-19 for Managing Supply Chains and Public Health Operations

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application (Remote Monitoring, Risk Management), Vertical (Retail, Government and Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Location Analytics Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 13.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 26.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.1%

Location analytics is a process or the ability to gain insights from the location or geographic component of business data. It is focused on thematic mapping and spatial analysis for business analytics. Location analytics solutions have simple mapping and spatial analysis capabilities that work directly with business analytics packages and enterprise data systems, without custom integration efforts.

The location analytics industry is driven by the increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools. However, the rising need of predictive analytics for businesses and the growing use of location-based applications further contributes to the growth of the location analytics market.



Sales and marketing optimization segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The location analytics market based on application is segmented into risk management, emergency response management, customer experience management, remote monitoring, supply chain planning and optimization, sales and marketing optimization, location selection and optimization, and others (predictive asset management and inventory management). The sales and marketing optimization segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Location analytics can help analyze campaign responses for sales and marketing optimization based on different demographics, individual time merchandising, and the time when campaigns get maximum responses. The sales and marketing information, when plotted on maps, can help understand customer preferences based on their surroundings and products purchased leading to its adoption in the sales and marketing optimization segment.



Indoor location segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The location analytics market by location type has been segmented into an outdoor location and indoor location. Indoor location technologies modernize the use of smartphones by incorporating GPS and other positioning technologies with style mapping, which provides navigation services inside malls, megastores, offices, airports, casinos, universities, and hospitals leading to the growth of the location analytics market across the globe in this segment.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The existence of a large population, introduction of emerging technologies, and high growth in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major factors contributing to the growth of the location analytics market in the region.



Moreover, the region provides opportunities for small analytics vendors to introduce their innovative location analytics solutions. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the location analytics market in APAC.

Major vendors offering location analytics solutions and services across the globe are SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Esri (US), IBM (US), and Precisely (US), among others.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Spatial Data and Analytical Tools

Growing Need of Predictive Analytics for Businesses

Increasing Use of Location-Based Applications Among Consumers

Use of Location Data and Analytics to Fight COVID-19

Ability to Manage Supply Chain Disruptions During COVID-19

Capability to Manage Public Health Operations During COVID-19

Restraints

Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues

Opportunities

Rise in the Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Increase in the Adoption of Social Media for Customer Engagement

Challenges

Lack of Uniform Regulatory Norms

High Initial Cost of Deployment

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Ecosystem

Average Selling Price Trend

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Bluetooth

Global Positioning System

Radio-Frequency Identification

Wi-Fi

Near-Field Communication

Ibeacon

Case Study Analysis



Banking and Financial Services Use Cases

Use Case 1: Data Monetization

Use Case 2: Improvement of Business Performance

Use Case 3: Optimization of Atm Locations

Use Case 4: Improvement of Targeted Advertising

Insurance Use Cases

Use Case 1: Fraud Detection

Use Case 2: Risk Prediction

Use Case 3: Development of Profitable Portfolio

Retail Use Cases

Use Case 1: Site Selection

Use Case 2: Expansion in New Markets

Use Case 3: Acquisition of New Customers and Improvement in Customer Loyalty

Healthcare Use Cases

Use Case 1: Reduction of Hospital Infections

Use Case 2: Identification of Root Cause of Health Issues

Real Estate Use Cases

Use Case 1: Site Planning

Use Case 2: Management of Real Estate Portfolio

Use Case 3: Leveraging Location Data

Energy and Utilities Use Cases

Use Case 1: Fulfilling Growing Demand

Use Case 2: Managing Outages

Hospitality Use Cases

Use Case 1: Loyalty Management

Use Case 2: Gaining Competitive Insights

Media and Entertainment Use Cases

Use Case 1: Geomarketing

Transportation and Logistics Use Cases

Use Case 1: Supply Chain Optimization

Government Use Cases

Use Case 1: Access Control

Use Case 2: Law Enforcement and Corrections

Impact of COVID-19 on the Location Analytics Market

Companies Mentioned

Alteryx

Ascent Cloud

Carto

Cisco Systems

Clevermaps

Dynamic Companies

Esri

Foursquare

Galigeo

Gapmaps

Geoblink

Geomoby

Google

Hardcastle Gis

Here Technologies

Hexagon

IBM

Indooratlas

Lepton Software

Locale.Ai

Mapidea

Maplarge

Microsoft

Moca

Oracle

Orbica

Placeiq

Placense

Precisely

Progressive Companies

Purple

Quadrant

Quuppa

Responsive Companies

SAP

Sas Institute

Sparkgeo

Spatial.Ai

Starting Blocks

Tibco Software

Tomtom

Zebra Technologies

