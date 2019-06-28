Global Location Analytics Markets, 2019-2024 - Increasing use of Spatial Data and Analytical Tools
Jun 28, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application (Remote Monitoring, Risk Management), Vertical (Retail, Media and Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global location analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2019 to USD 22.8 billion by 2024
Major growth factors for the market include increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools, rising need for predictive analytics for business, and growing use of location-based applications among consumers. These factors are expected to drive the global location analytics market. However, legal concerns and data privacy may limit market growth.
Supply chain planning and optimization application segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Location analytics for the supply chain planning and optimization application solves multiple requirements raised by business organizations working in and across a number of verticals, such as retail and wholesale, manufacturing, and telecommunication and IT.
Location analytics solutions help organizations better visualize and efficiently manage their supply chain in various ways, right from choosing the best mode of transport to matching locations for ensuring optimized distribution. It assists business executives in planning raw material sourcing to optimize their timely delivery, estimating procurement spend analysis, optimizing inventory levels across the procurement cycle, managing contracts, and measuring supplier performance through a set of key performance indicators
Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next 5 years. The existence of a large population, the introduction of emerging technologies, and high growth in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major factors contributing to the growth of the location analytics market in the region.
The organizations in APAC are focusing on customer interests and their preferences. The mobile devices and the internet are being widely used for connectivity in the region. The region provides opportunities for small analytics vendors to introduce their innovative location analytics solutions. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the location analytics market in APAC.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing use of Spatial Data and Analytical Tools
- Rising Need for Predictive Analytics for Business
- Increasing use of Location-Based Applications Among Consumers
Restraints
- Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues
Opportunities
- Rise in the Adoption of Advanced Technologies
- Growing Adoption of Social Media for Customer Engagement
Challenges
- Lack of Uniform Regulatory Norms
- High Initial Cost of Deployment
Competitive Landscape
