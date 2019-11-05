Global Location Based VR Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecast to 2027 by Component, End-Use, Application, Technology

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location Based VR Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The location based VR market report provides analysis for the period 2017-2027, wherein the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.

The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the expansion of the market during the forecast period. It also highlights the market dynamics, which comprise drivers, restraints, and opportunities, for the analysis of market growth during the said period. Connectivity requirement analysis is also provided in the research scope. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global location based VR market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, besides the challenges of the market. The market overview section also includes connectivity requirement analysis based on connection requirement for the VR devices such as WiFi connectivity, 4G, and 5G.



Additionally, market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to offer a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the location based VR market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players present in the market.

Global Location Based VR Market: Scope of the Report

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world, and initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive location based VR market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the location based VR market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the location based VR market and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes companies' strategies, business overview, business portfolio, and financial information, under the company profile section.



This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the market. It explains the various participants, including software & platform vendors, system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary: Global Location Based VR Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors Overview

4.2.1. Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn), 2013, 2019, 2027

4.2.2. Key Regional Socio-Political-Technological Developments and their Impact Considerations

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.4. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.4. Regulations and Policies

4.5. Technology Roadmap

4.6. Connectivity Requirement Analysis

4.6.1. WiFi Connectivity

4.6.2. 5G

4.7. Global Location Based VR Market Analysis and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.7.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn)

4.7.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2013-2018

4.7.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2019-2027

4.8. Market Opportunity Analysis - By Region (Global/North America/Europe/Asia Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America)

4.8.1. By Component

4.8.2. By End-use

4.8.3. By Application

4.8.4. By Technology Type

4.9. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.9.1. Location Based VR Market Concentration Rate

4.9.1.1. List of New Entrants

4.9.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.10. Market Outlook



5. Global Location Based VR Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

5.1. Overview and Definitions

5.2. Key Segment Analysis

5.3. Global Location Based VR Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027

5.3.1. Hardware (Mn Units)

5.3.1.1. Head Mounted Display

5.3.1.2. Head up Displays

5.3.1.3. Glasses

5.3.1.4. Sensor/Input

5.3.1.5. Camera

5.3.2. Software



6. Global Location Based VR Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Global Location Based VR Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use 2017-2027

6.3.1. Amusement Park

6.3.2. Themed Attraction

6.3.3. 4D Films

6.3.4. Games

6.3.5. Automotive

6.3.6. Retail & Transport



7. Global Location Based VR Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Global Location Based VR Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Entertainment

7.3.2. Gaming

7.3.3. Media

7.3.4. Training/ Simulation

7.3.5. Navigation

7.3.6. Sales



8. Global Location Based VR Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. Global Location Based VR Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology Type, 2017-2027

8.3.1. 2-Dimensional (2D)

8.3.2. 3-Dimensional (3D)

8.3.3. Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)



9. Global Location Based VR Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Segment Analysis

9.3. Global Location Based VR Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027



Company Profiles: Business Overview, Business segment, Financial, Strategy



Google, LLC

HQSoftware

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oculus VR

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s11e29



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

