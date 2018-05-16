Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Markets 2017-2021: AGVs, AMRs, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Parellel Robots, Articulated Robots & Collaborative Robots

The global logistics and warehouse robot market generated $2,234.3 million in the year 2016.

The growing e-commerce industry creates a need for higher productivity which in turn drives the global logistics and warehouse robot market. Moreover, it is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 45.2% during the period 2016-2021. The global logistics and warehouse robot market majorly focuses on the types that include mobile robots, cartesian robots, collaborative robots, SCARA robots, articulated robots and parallel robots.

The mobile robots acquired the highest market share, in 2016 and are estimated to continue its dominance till 2021. The reason for such substantial market share is attributed to its mobility and flexibility which is mostly required for logistics and warehouse applications. However, the market of the collaborative robots is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR, during the period 2016-2021 due to its capabilities of working along with humans and complementing each other within a workspace.



The logistics and warehouse robots have been deployed by various end-users into multiple industries including automotive, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, electrical and electronics, and others. The e-commerce end-user acquired the most significant share of the global logistics and warehouse robot market, in 2016. However, the automotive industry is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the period 2016-2021.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global logistics and warehouse robot market; however, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, during 2016-2021. ABB Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Amazon Robotics, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Rethink Robotics, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., KION Group AG, Aethon Inc., GreyOrange and Seegrid Corporation,are the major players of the global logistics and warehouse robot market.



China is the most prominent nation in the Asia-Pacific region which acquired the most significant share of the global logistics and warehouse robot market. The increased demand for the logistics and warehouse robots in China is due to its high demand across e-commerce industries. Japan and Republic of Korea are some of the other prominent countries in Asia-Pacific for the growth of the logistics and warehouse robot market.



Europe is another leading region for the development as well as the deployment of the logistics and warehouse robots. Some of the prominent countries in the European region include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and countries in Central/Eastern Europe as well as in rest of Europe. In addition, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with the U.S. having the highest demand during the period, 2016-2021. Some of the other nations for the development of the logistics and warehouse robots in North America region includes Canada and Mexico.



Furthermore, Rest of the World is also expected to display the increasing growth rate in the global logistics and warehouse robot market. This region could provide a lot more opportunities to the new entrants in the market and have significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2021. The rest of the world includes Middle-East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Scope & Research Methodology

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 The Growing E-Commerce Market

2.1.2 High Efficiency at Low Cost

2.1.3 Automated Robots Provide Enhanced Precision

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 High Initial Investment

2.2.2 Decreasing Employment Across Warehouse Centers

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Rising Venture Capital (VC) Investments

2.3.2 Growing Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market

2.3.3 Introduction of Industry 4.0 into Logistics and Warehouse

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Key Market Strategies and Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements and Contracts

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.4 Other Developments

3.3 Competitive Benchmarking Map

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Patents and Key Safety Standards for Industrial Robots

4.2 Product Analysis of Logistics and Warehouse Robots

4.3 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market, 2017-2021

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview

6 Global Logistics and Warehouse Market by Type

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Mobile Robots

6.2.1 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

6.2.1.1 Software

6.2.1.2 Hardware

6.2.1.2.1 Input Side (Camera, scanner and Sensor Board)

6.2.1.2.2 Processing Side (Main Unit Kit, Communication Unit, Motor Driver Kit and Lifter Driver Kit)

6.2.1.2.3 Actuator (DC Motor Drivers and Lifter Motor)

6.2.1.2.4 Power System (Power Transfer System and Batteries)

6.2.2 Automated Mobile Robots (AMRs)

6.2.2.1 Software

6.2.2.2 Hardware

6.2.2.2.1 Input Side (Sensor Board, Scanner and Camera)

6.2.2.2.2 Processing Side (Central Control Unit and Communication Unit)

6.2.2.2.3 Actuator (Motor Driver and DC Motor)

6.2.2.2.4 Power System

6.3 Cartesian Robots

6.4 Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots

6.5 Parallel Robots

6.6 Articulated Robots

6.7 Collaborative Robots

7 Global Logistics and Warehouse Market by End-User

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 E-Commerce

7.3 Pharmaceutical

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Food and Beverages

7.6 Electrical and Electronics

7.7 Others

8 Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market by Region

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North American Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market

8.2.1 North American Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market by End-User

8.2.2 North American Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market by Country

8.2.2.1 The U.S.

8.2.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.3 Mexico

8.3 European Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market

8.3.1 European Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market by End-User

8.3.2 European Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market by Country

8.3.2.1 Germany

8.3.2.2 France

8.3.2.3 Italy

8.3.2.4 Spain

8.3.2.5 The U.K.

8.3.2.6 Central/Eastern Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market by End-User

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market by Country

8.4.2.1 China

8.4.2.2 Japan

8.4.2.3 Republic of Korea

8.5 Rest of the World Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market

8.5.1 Rest of the World Logistics and Warehouse Robot by End-User

8.5.2 Rest of the World Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market by Region

8.5.2.1 Latin America and Middle-East Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market

8.5.2.2 Africa Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market

9 Future Opportunities

9.1 Trending Technologies

9.2 Case Study: Amazon.Com

9.3 Case Study: DHL

10 Company Profiles



ABB Robotics

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Inc (OTTO Motors)

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Fanuc Corporation

Fetch Robotics, Inc

GreyOrange Pte Ltd

IAM Robotics

KION Group AG

KUKA AG

Omron Adept Technology

Rethink Robotics

Seegrid Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

