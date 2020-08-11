Global Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 by End-user and Geography
The global logistics market is poised to grow by $95.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
This report on logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increasing cross-border trade, increasing use of multimodal transport and growing e-commerce industry. In addition, increasing cross-border trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The study identifies the use of blockchain with logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for green logistics and digital transformation in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics market vendors that include:
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Kenco
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Also, the logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
