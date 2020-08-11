Global Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 by End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistics market is poised to grow by $95.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report on logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing cross-border trade, increasing use of multimodal transport and growing e-commerce industry. In addition, increasing cross-border trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The study identifies the use of blockchain with logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for green logistics and digital transformation in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics market vendors that include:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina A/S

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kenco

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

