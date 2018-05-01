NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Long-range Electric Vehicle



In case of EV's, long-range is defined as longest distance plug-in EV (PEV) or a battery EV (BEV) can cover on a full single charge of the battery. EV's which have range of 100+ miles are considered to be long-range EV(EV)



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Market to grow at a CAGR of 23.01% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various end users



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BYD

• General Motors

• Hyundai Motor

• Renault

• Tesla



Market driver

• market is decreasing prices of Li-ion battery

Market challenge

• high cost of owing long-range EV's compared to ICE vehicles

Market trend

• FCV technology for range extension in long-range EV's

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



