Global Low Calorie Food Market, 2022

The global healthy food market is the parent market for low calorie food and it is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2017.

Low calorie food is a major growing segment in health food market. The increasing health concerns and changing lifestyle is pushing this market segment upwards. Low calorie food is beneficial for many health issues and so people are demanding more of such food products.

The major driving forces for the growth of this market are increasing health awareness, changing lifestyle and rapid rise in cases of obesity and diabetes. The major limiting factor for the growth of this market is the high cost of these products. The increasing awareness about healthy food and healthy market would provide growth opportunities in this market

Global low calorie food type market analysis



The global market for low calorie food is divided into sugar substitutes, sugar alcohol substitutes and nutrient based substitutes. Sugar based substitutes are most commonly used substitutes.Global low calorie food application market analysis





This market is classified based on its application into dairy products, baked products, snacks, and dietary beverages. Dairy products are the highest contributors to this market mainly due to health benefits it offers. However, global dairy market is very competitive as demand of consumers are constantly increasing.

Global low calorie food geography market analysis



This market is divided based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia-Pacific region is expected to have maximum growth in the coming years mainly due to increasing popularity of low calorie dairy beverages in Asian countries.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS



CHAPTER 4: LOW CALORIE FOOD MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SUGAR SUBSTITUTES

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. SUGAR ALCOHOL SUBSTITUTES

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. NUTRIENT BASED SUBSTITUTES

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: LOW CALORIE FOOD MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. DAIRY PRODUCTS

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. BAKERY PRODUCTS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. DIETARY BEVERAGES

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. SNACKS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: LOW CALORIE FOOD MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES



Abbott Laboratories

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Bernard Food Industries, Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Cargill Inc

Danisco A/S

Galam Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Pepsico, Inc.

Suddeutsche Zuckerrubenverwertungs-Genossenschaft Eg

