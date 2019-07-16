Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market to Reach $41 Billion by 2024 - Strong Demand Expected from the Automotive Sector as It Offers Transparency at a Low Weight

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Density Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low density polyethylene market reached a value of US$ 33 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach US$ 41 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global low density polyethylene market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



Flexibility and toughness are the two unique qualities of low-density polyethylene which have been primarily responsible for its increasing demand. It also possesses transparency properties and a white appearance which makes it suitable to be used for the production of bags for groceries, bread covers, bubble wraps, etc.



We expect its demand to be strong from the automotive sector as it offers transparency at low weight. Strong demand from the food packaging industry is also expected to drive the market catalysed by a rising demand for transparent packaging. Applications of LDPE in food packaging is expected to be in meat and poultry wrapping, dairy packaging, bakery, frozen foods, etc.



Catalysed by the revival of the construction industry and a continuous population growth in both developed and emerging markets, demand for LDPE is expected to increase in the next five years. Increasing regulatory requirements from governments across the globe regarding energy efficient industrial infrastructure is also expected to catalyse the market.



LDPE products are renewable in nature owing to which they can be recycled under certain conditions. This is also positively influencing its global demand.



Market Summary



Based on the manufacturing process, the market has been segmented as tubular method and autoclave method.



Based on the feedstock, the market has been segmented into naphtha, natural gas and others.



Based on the application, the market has been segmented as film and sheets, extrusion coatings, injection molding and others. Currently, film and sheets dominate the market, holding the largest share.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Low Density Polyethylene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

5.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

6.1 Autoclave Method

6.2 Tubular Method



7 Market Breakup by Feedstock

7.1 Natural Gas

7.2 Naptha

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Film & Sheets

8.2 Extrusion Coatings

8.3 Injection Molding

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Low Density Polyethylene Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success & Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 BASF

11.3.2 Dow Chemical

11.3.3 ExxonMobil

11.3.4 LyondellBasell

11.3.5 SABIC

11.3.6 Sinopec

11.3.7 Borealis

11.3.8 Braskem

11.3.9 Chevron Phillips Chemical

11.3.10 DuPont de Nemours

11.3.11 Lone Star Chemical

11.3.12 Petkim

11.3.13 Total Petrochemicals

11.3.14 LG Chem Ltd.

11.3.15 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.3.16 Qatar Petrochemical Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ca9a2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

