Global Low-E Glass (Value, Volume) Market 2018-2023

The "Global Low-E Glass Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Type (Single, Double, Triple), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.35 % during 2018 - 2023.

The segment of double glazed low-E glass witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of increasing use of energy efficient glass for facades and in windows and doors of buildings.

Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global low-E glass market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Europe region include environment safety and cleanliness measures taken by the governments as well as rising number of high rise buildings in the region.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global low-E glass Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global low-E glass. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product overview

5. Global Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Low-E Glass Market: Segment Analysis

7. Global Flat Glass Market Share: By Company

8. North America Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

9. United States Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Canada Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

11. Rest of North America Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

12. Europe Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

13. Germany Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

14. France Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

15. UK Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

16. Rest of Europe Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

17. APAC Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

18. China Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

19. India Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

20. Rest of APAC Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

21. ROW Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

22. Brazil Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

23. Saudi Arabia Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

24. South Africa Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

25. Others of ROW Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

26. Global Low-E Glass Market Dynamics

27. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Global Low-E Glass Market

28. PESTEL Analysis: Global Low-E Glass Market

29. Product Mapping: Global Low-E Glass Market

30. Company Profiles

  • Asahi Glass Co
  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co
  • PPG Industries
  • Saint Gobain
  • Guardian Glass
  • Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
  • Schott AG
  • Cardinal Glass Holdings
  • Xinyi Glass Holding and Fuyao Group

