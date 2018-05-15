Global Low-fat Dairy Beverages Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Arla Foods, Dean Foods, Danone, Nestle, Organic Valley & The Coca-Cola Company

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Low-fat Dairy Beverages Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global low-fat dairy beverages market to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Low-fat Dairy Beverages Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is introduction of new flavors. Vendors are introducing new flavors as it helps in keeping the interest of the consumers alive and prevents the market from reaching maturity. With the rising trend of experimenting with new flavors, the taste preferences of consumers are also changing.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing health consciousness. The rising prevalence of obesity and related diseases are resulting in an increased health consciousness among a large number of individuals around the world, especially among consumers in the age group of 18 to 32 years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is instances of product recalls. In January 2018, Health Canada issued a recall of various milk products under brands Farmers, Natrel, and Northumberland due to the presence of sanitizer in the products. The recalled products included 2% milk, 3.25% homogenized milk, and 1% milk in various sizes, as well as coffee cream and whipping cream.
Key vendors
- Arla Foods
- Dean Foods
- Danone
- Nestle
- Organic Valley
- The Coca-Cola Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Global dairy market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Global low-fat milk market
- Global low-fat yogurt drinks market
- Global other low-fat dairy beverages market
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising global vegan population
- Introduction of new flavors
- Increasing prominence of private-label brands
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
