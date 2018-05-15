Global Low-fat Dairy Beverages Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Arla Foods, Dean Foods, Danone, Nestle, Organic Valley & The Coca-Cola Company

The global low-fat dairy beverages market to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Low-fat Dairy Beverages Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of new flavors. Vendors are introducing new flavors as it helps in keeping the interest of the consumers alive and prevents the market from reaching maturity. With the rising trend of experimenting with new flavors, the taste preferences of consumers are also changing.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing health consciousness. The rising prevalence of obesity and related diseases are resulting in an increased health consciousness among a large number of individuals around the world, especially among consumers in the age group of 18 to 32 years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is instances of product recalls. In January 2018, Health Canada issued a recall of various milk products under brands Farmers, Natrel, and Northumberland due to the presence of sanitizer in the products. The recalled products included 2% milk, 3.25% homogenized milk, and 1% milk in various sizes, as well as coffee cream and whipping cream.

Key vendors

Arla Foods

Dean Foods

Danone

Nestle

Organic Valley

The Coca-Cola Company



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



Global dairy market

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Global low-fat milk market



Global low-fat yogurt drinks market

Global other low-fat dairy beverages market

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising global vegan population

Introduction of new flavors

Increasing prominence of private-label brands

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6m6j8r/global_lowfat?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-low-fat-dairy-beverages-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-arla-foods-dean-foods-danone-nestle-organic-valley--the-coca-cola-company-300648813.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

