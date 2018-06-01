Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market to 2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.84%

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene is a combination of polypropylene and a nonhalogenated flame retardant additive. Nonhalogenated flame retardant polypropylene is considered environment-friendly. Thus, its demand is gaining momentum globally. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from various applications such as construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and other applications.



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is easy availability of polypropylene. One trend that is affecting the market is growth of the construction industry in APAC. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is volatile petrochemical prices

Key vendors

LANXESS

Mexichem

RTP Company

Thor

Washington Penn Plastic

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Comparison by application

Construction

Automotive

Electrical and electronics

Industrial

Others

Market opportunities

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of the construction industry in APAC

Government support for halogen free flame retardants

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tj7bkc/global_low_smoke?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-low-smoke-halogen-free-flame-retardant-polypropylene-market-to-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-84-300657356.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

