Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market to 2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.84%

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene is a combination of polypropylene and a nonhalogenated flame retardant additive. Nonhalogenated flame retardant polypropylene is considered environment-friendly. Thus, its demand is gaining momentum globally. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from various applications such as construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and other applications.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is easy availability of polypropylene. One trend that is affecting the market is growth of the construction industry in APAC. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is volatile petrochemical prices
Key vendors
- LANXESS
- Mexichem
- RTP Company
- Thor
- Washington Penn Plastic
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Construction
- Automotive
- Electrical and electronics
- Industrial
- Others
- Market opportunities
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of the construction industry in APAC
- Government support for halogen free flame retardants
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tj7bkc/global_low_smoke?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-low-smoke-halogen-free-flame-retardant-polypropylene-market-to-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-84-300657356.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article