Global LTE & 5G Broadcast Market Analysis Through 2015-2027 - Industry Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

The Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include monetizing network bandwidth through new business models, need for reliable and high-quality public safety communication systems and development of interactive television (iTV), video on demand (VoD) & broad wireless internet contents.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions & countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Monetizing Network Bandwidth Through New Business Models

3.1.2 Need for Reliable & High-Quality Public Safety Communication Systems

3.1.3 Development of Interactive Television (iTV), Video on Demand (VoD) & Broad Wireless Internet Contents

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By Technology

4.1 5G Broadcast

4.2 Long Term Evolution (LTE) Broadcast



5 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By End User

5.1 Mobile TV

5.2 Emergency Alerts

5.3 Video on Demand (VOD)

5.4 Stadiums

5.5 Connected Cars

5.6 Fixed LTE Quadruple Play

5.7 Radio

5.8 E-Newspapers & E-Magazines

5.9 Last Mile Content Delivery Network (CDN)

5.10 Data Feeds & Notifications

5.11 Other End Users



6 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 U.S.

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 U.K.

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Australia

6.3.5 New Zealand

6.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 UAE

6.4.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 South Africa

6.6.2 Others



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Cisco

8.2 Nokia

8.3 Qualcomm

8.4 NEC

8.5 Huawei

8.6 Enensys Technologies

8.7 Samsung Electronics

8.8 ZTE

8.9 Ericsson

8.10 Expway

8.11 Netgear

8.12 Intel

8.13 AT&T

8.14 Verizon Wireless

8.15 SK Telecom



