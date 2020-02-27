Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2025)

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing funding in the field of research and development of new drugs, increasing pollution due to rapid industrialization and rise in the number of smokers are some of the reasons for the increasing prevalence of lung cancer. Hence all these factors have been driving the growth of the market. However, side effects of drug therapies and high cost of the therapies have been restraining the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapy is Expected to Dominate the Market



There are different types of primary lung cancer and they are divided into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC). Among the 2 types of lung cancer, NSCLC is more prevalent. According to Cancer Research 2017 data, about 87% of the lung cancers in the UK are NSCLC. Lung cancer is also one of the most common types of cancer. As per American Society of Clinical Oncology 2019 report, lung cancer makes up about 13% of all new cancer diagnoses.



The global prevalence of cancer is increasing as per a Cancer Research UK report. The report suggests that the population suffering from cancer is expected to increase in the future. As per the report, if recent trends in the incidence of major cancers and population growth are consistent, it is predicted there will be 27.5 million new cancer cases worldwide each year by 2040. This is an increase of 61.7% from 2018 (17 million).



Hence as the cases of cancer increase, the incidence of NSCLC is also expected to increase. This will increase the demand for Lung cancer therapeutics, which will helap the market growth.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market



As per American Society of Clinical Oncology 2019 report, an estimated 228,150 adults (116,440 men and 111,710 women) in the United States (US) were expected to be diagnosed with lung cancer. Lung cancer makes up about 13% of all new cancer diagnoses. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death for men and women in the US. The report estimated that 142,670 (76,650 men and 66,020 women) deaths from this disease will occur in the year 2019.



However, the North American countries like United States (US) and Canada have a developed and well-structured health care system. These systems also encourage research and development. These policies encourage global players to enter the US and Canada. As a result, these countries enjoy the presence of many global market players. As high demand is met by the presence of global players in the region, the market is further expected to increase.



Competitive Landscape



Majority of the lung cancer therapeutics are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lung Cancer

4.2.2 Rising Pollution due to Rapid Industrialization and Rise in the Number of Smokers

4.2.3 Increasing Funding in the Field of Research and Development of New Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of Drugs

4.3.2 High Cost of Therapies

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Disease Type

5.1.1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

5.1.2 Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.2.2 Radiation Therapy

5.2.3 Immunotherapy

5.2.4 Targated Therapy

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.5 Genentech

6.1.6 Glaxosmith

6.1.7 Hoffmann-La Roche

6.1.8 Merck & Co.

6.1.9 Pfizer

6.1.10 Ventana



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dya2b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

