Global Lupin Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Barentz, Coorow Seeds, Golden West Foods, Lupina, Soja Asutria & Terrena

The global lupin market to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Lupin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising awareness of vegan diet. The growing awareness of vegan diet will drive the growth of the lupin market till the end of the forecast period. The growing awareness and adoption of vegan diets will drive the demand for lupin beans. Due to the growing ethical concern towards animals, environment, and better health, consumers are opting vegan diets.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits of lupins. Lupin beans provide high level of protein, fiber, and the amino acid called arginine. This lowers blood pressure, cholesterol, and trigs, and blood sugar levels. Additionally, lupin beans improve bowel health by acting as pre-biotics.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is wide availability of substitute products. one of the challenges that manufacturers of lupin market face is the availability of substitute products. Being predominantly a protein ingredient, lupins have numerous substitutes like soy and egg proteins, which lead the protein ingredients market, followed by when protein and casein.

Key vendors

Barentz

Coorow Seeds

Golden West Foods

Lupina

SOJA AUSTRIA

Terrena

