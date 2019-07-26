Global Luxury Folding Carton Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Folding Carton - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Luxury Folding Carton market accounted for $1.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Factors such as rising demand for quick turnaround and customized packaging from many retailers, growing demand for carefully printed cartons are expected to propel the market growth. However, luxury folding carton innovation expenses are growing which is hampering the growth of the market. Additional, introducing technological advancement in the luxury goods is considered as the growth opportunities for the market growth.



Luxury folding carton are utilizing digital printing innovation to print engaging illustrations which will attract the client's attention. The utilization of computerized printing innovation is further fueled by the accessibility of different kinds of advanced carton presses.



Amongst end user, apparel segment has lucrative market share during the forecast period. As most of the end users are focusing on shelf appeal and customer engagement at point of sale and providing delightful service to retain their customers. By geography, Europe region is driven by owing to the presence of well-known luxury goods brands, whereas Italy is expected to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Luxury Folding Carton Market, By Structure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tuck Top Auto-bottom

5.3 Double Glued Sidewall

5.4 Tuck Top Snap-lock Bottom

5.5 Straight Tuck End

5.6 Full Seal End Cartons

5.7 Reverse Tuck End

5.8 Other Structures



6 Global Luxury Folding Carton Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solid Unbleached Board

6.3 White Line Chipboard

6.4 Folding Boxboard

6.5 Solid Bleached Board



7 Global Luxury Folding Carton Market, By Insert

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paper or Paperboard Insert

7.3 Without Insert

7.4 Foam Insert

7.5 Plastic Insert



8 Global Luxury Folding Carton Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tobacco

8.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.4 Consumer Goods

8.5 Food & Beverages

8.6 Confectionery

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Apparel

8.9 Electrical & Electronic

8.10 Other End Users



9 Global Luxury Folding Carton Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Mondi Group

11.2 DS Smith

11.3 Amcor

11.4 Coveris Holdings

11.5 Smurfit Kappa Group

11.6 Sonoco Products

11.7 Sunrise Packaging

11.8 Oji Holdings

11.9 Bell Incorporated

11.10 WestRock

11.11 Rengo Co., Ltd

11.12 Graphic Packaging International

11.13 Mayr Melnhof Karton

11.14 AR Packaging Group

11.15 Stora Enso



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gve2v



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

