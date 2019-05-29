Global m-Xylyl Chloride (CAS 620-19-9) Market Report 2019: Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Market Prices & End-Use Sectors

May 29, 2019, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "m-Xylyl chloride (CAS 620-19-9) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of m-Xylyl chloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The m-Xylyl chloride global market Report 2019 key points:

  • m-Xylyl chloride description, its application areas and related patterns
  • m-Xylyl chloride market situation
  • m-Xylyl chloride manufacturers and distributors
  • m-Xylyl chloride prices (by region and provided by market players)
  • m-Xylyl chloride end-uses breakdown
  • m-Xylyl chloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE APPLICATION

3. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE PATENTS

5. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. General m-Xylyl chloride market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of m-Xylyl chloride

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.3. Suppliers of m-Xylyl chloride

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.4. Product market forecast

6. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR

Global m-Xylyl Chloride (CAS 620-19-9) Market Report 2019: Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Market Prices & End-Use Sectors

