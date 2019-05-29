Global m-Xylyl Chloride (CAS 620-19-9) Market Report 2019: Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Market Prices & End-Use Sectors

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "m-Xylyl chloride (CAS 620-19-9) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of m-Xylyl chloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The m-Xylyl chloride global market Report 2019 key points:

m-Xylyl chloride description, its application areas and related patterns

m-Xylyl chloride market situation

m-Xylyl chloride manufacturers and distributors

m-Xylyl chloride prices (by region and provided by market players)

m-Xylyl chloride end-uses breakdown

m-Xylyl chloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE APPLICATION



3. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE PATENTS



5. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



5.1. General m-Xylyl chloride market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of m-Xylyl chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.3. Suppliers of m-Xylyl chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. Product market forecast



6. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. M-XYLYL CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/te87cl



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

