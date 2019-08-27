Global Machine Automation Controller Market Report 2019: Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts 2017-2027
Aug 27, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Machine Automation Controller Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Machine Automation Controller Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing emergence of industrial internet of things (IIoT), virtualization of distributed control systems (DCS) in oil and gas sector, technological advances in programmable logic controller (PLC)s.
- Based on Form Factor, the market is categorized into IP20, IP65 and other form Factors.
- By Function Type, the market is classified into motion control, robotics, logic sequence, database connection, machine monitoring, data handling, communication, network safety, communication and SEMI equipment communications standard/ generic equipment model (SECS /GEM).
- Depending on product, the market is segmented into modular controller and compact Controller. Based on Controller Type, the market is divided into programmable logic controller (PLC), industrial PC and distributed control system (DCS).
- By Type, the market is divided into system unit, analog input / output unit, load cell, input unit, position interface unit, CPU Units and digital input / output unit.
- Amongst End User, the market is classified into discrete industries and process industries. Discrete industries is further segmented into energy & power, chemicals, metals & mining, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, cosmetics and other process industries. In addition, Discrete Industries is divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductor & electronics and medical devices.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
3.1.2 Virtualization of Distributed Control Systems (DCS) in Oil and Gas sector
3.1.3 Technological advances in Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)s
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor
4.1 IP20
4.2 IP65
4.3 Other Form Factors
5 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Function
5.1 Motion Control
5.2 Robotics
5.3 Logic Sequence
5.4 Database Connection
5.5 Machine Monitoring
5.6 Data Handling
5.7 Communication
5.8 Network Safety
5.9 Communication
5.10 SEMI Equipment Communications Standard/ Generic Equipment Model (SECS /GEM)
6 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Product
6.1 Modular Controller
6.2 Compact Controller
7 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller
7.1 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
7.2 Industrial PC
7.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)
8 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Type
8.1 System Unit
8.2 Analog Input / Output Unit
8.3 Load Cell Input Unit
8.4 Position Interface Unit
8.5 CPU Units
8.6 Digital Input / Output Unit
9 Machine Automation Controller Market, By End User
9.1 Discrete Industries
9.1.1 Aerospace & Defense
9.1.2 Automotive
9.1.3 Semiconductor & Electronics
9.1.4 Medical Devices
9.2 Process Industries
9.2.1 Energy & Power
9.2.2 Chemicals
9.2.3 Metals & Mining
9.2.4 Oil & Gas
9.2.5 Food & Beverages
9.2.6 Pharmaceuticals
9.2.7 Pulp & Paper
9.2.9 Cosmetics
9.2.10 Other Process Industries
10 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 UK
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Siemens
12.2 Advantech
12.3 Mitsubishi Electric
12.4 Robert Bosch
12.5 Kontron
12.6 Emerson
12.7 Schneider Electric
12.8 Yokogawa
12.9 Delta Electronics
12.10 Honeywell
12.11 Omron
12.12 Beckhoff Automation
12.13 Kollmorgen
12.14 ABB
12.15 Rockwell Automation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zb35y2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article