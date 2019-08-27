Global Machine Automation Controller Market Report 2019: Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Machine Automation Controller Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Machine Automation Controller Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing emergence of industrial internet of things (IIoT), virtualization of distributed control systems (DCS) in oil and gas sector, technological advances in programmable logic controller (PLC)s.

Based on Form Factor, the market is categorized into IP20, IP65 and other form Factors.

By Function Type, the market is classified into motion control, robotics, logic sequence, database connection, machine monitoring, data handling, communication, network safety, communication and SEMI equipment communications standard/ generic equipment model (SECS /GEM).

Depending on product, the market is segmented into modular controller and compact Controller. Based on Controller Type, the market is divided into programmable logic controller (PLC), industrial PC and distributed control system (DCS).

By Type, the market is divided into system unit, analog input / output unit, load cell, input unit, position interface unit, CPU Units and digital input / output unit.

Amongst End User, the market is classified into discrete industries and process industries. Discrete industries is further segmented into energy & power, chemicals, metals & mining, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, cosmetics and other process industries. In addition, Discrete Industries is divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductor & electronics and medical devices.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

3.1.2 Virtualization of Distributed Control Systems (DCS) in Oil and Gas sector

3.1.3 Technological advances in Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)s

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor

4.1 IP20

4.2 IP65

4.3 Other Form Factors



5 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Function

5.1 Motion Control

5.2 Robotics

5.3 Logic Sequence

5.4 Database Connection

5.5 Machine Monitoring

5.6 Data Handling

5.7 Communication

5.8 Network Safety



5.10 SEMI Equipment Communications Standard/ Generic Equipment Model (SECS /GEM)



6 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Product

6.1 Modular Controller

6.2 Compact Controller



7 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller

7.1 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.2 Industrial PC

7.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)



8 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Type

8.1 System Unit

8.2 Analog Input / Output Unit

8.3 Load Cell Input Unit

8.4 Position Interface Unit

8.5 CPU Units

8.6 Digital Input / Output Unit



9 Machine Automation Controller Market, By End User

9.1 Discrete Industries

9.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

9.1.2 Automotive

9.1.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

9.1.4 Medical Devices

9.2 Process Industries

9.2.1 Energy & Power

9.2.2 Chemicals

9.2.3 Metals & Mining

9.2.4 Oil & Gas

9.2.5 Food & Beverages

9.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

9.2.7 Pulp & Paper

9.2.9 Cosmetics

9.2.10 Other Process Industries



10 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Siemens

12.2 Advantech

12.3 Mitsubishi Electric

12.4 Robert Bosch

12.5 Kontron

12.6 Emerson

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.8 Yokogawa

12.9 Delta Electronics

12.10 Honeywell

12.11 Omron

12.12 Beckhoff Automation

12.13 Kollmorgen

12.14 ABB

12.15 Rockwell Automation



