Global Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024: The Rise of Cloud Based Business Models Sparks a Revolution

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Vibration Monitoring Equipment

Thermography Equipment

Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment

Others

The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ALS Limited ( Australia )

) Azima DLI LLC ( USA )

) Brel & Kjr Vibro GmbH ( Denmark )

) ClampOn AS ( Norway )

) Cosasco ( USA )

) CRYSTAL INSTRUMENTS ( USA )

) CTRL Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Data Physics Corporation ( USA )

) Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

FLIR Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Fluke Corporation ( USA )

) General Electric ( USA )

) Honeywell Process Solutions ( USA )

) ITT Corporation ( USA )

) Meggitt PLC (UK)

National Instruments Corporation ( USA )

) Parker Hannifin Corp. ( USA )

) Parker Kittiwake (UK)

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. ( USA )

) Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( USA )

) Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Shinkawa Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) SKF ( Sweden )

) SPM Instrument AB ( Sweden )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Vibration Monitoring Equipment

Thermography Equipment

Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment

Corrosion Monitoring Equipment



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Condition Based Maintenance Comes Out of the Shadows as Smart Management of Assets Spirals into the Spotlight

Emergence of Industry 4.0 & IIoT as a Novel Support System for Intelligent Maintenance Drives Opportunities for Condition Monitoring

Market Overview

From Corrective to Prescriptive, Machine Condition Monitoring Makes Its Evolutionary Turn Towards Smart Asset Management

Artificial Intelligence in Machine Condition Monitoring Gains Ground

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Promises Stronger Growth for the Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Ubiquity of Rotating Machinery in Industrial Plants Sustains the Dominance of Vibration Monitoring Systems

Even as the Oil Industry Regains Balance at the Back of Oil Price Rise & Supply Increases, Volatility Will Continue to Shape Strategy

Skyrocketing Oil Exploration Costs

Business Case for Operational Excellence Stands Exemplified

Growing Energy Consumption & Production Drives the Need for Condition Monitoring in Power Plants

Insatiable Need for Energy

Changing Power Generation Dynamics & Rise of Peaking Power Plants

Outsourced Condition Monitoring Services to Gain Momentum

Technology Innovations to Support Long-Term Growth in the Market

Wireless Sensor Networks, Sensor Fusion & Multi-Sensor Monitoring: The Three Major Technology Buzzwords

Maintenance from a Distance: The New Buzz Word for Prognostic Machine Health Monitoring

Growth of Precision Mechanics & the Ensuing Increase in the Use of Machine Tools to Benefit Condition Monitoring of Machine Tools

The Rise of Cloud Based Business Models Sparks a Revolution in Condition Monitoring

Integration of Condition Monitoring With Asset Management: A Key Strategy Aimed At Productivity Gains

Market Outlook



3. AN INSIGHT INTO KEY PRODUCT MARKETS

Vibration Condition Monitoring

Online Vibration Monitoring Systems

Minimizing Maintenance Expenses

Integrating Condition Data with Process Data

Elegant Products for Vibration Isolation Application

Micromachined Accelerometers - A Cost-effective Solution to Machine Condition Monitoring

Thermography Equipment

Recent Developments in Thermography Condition Monitoring

Market for Thermal Imaging Equipment Continues to Swell

Lubricating Oil Analysis Condition Monitoring Equipment

Plant Asset Management and Condition Monitoring Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Monitoring - Not an Alternative to Inspection

Machine Condition Monitoring - An Introduction

Functioning of the Machine Condition Monitoring System

Vibration Monitoring Equipment

Thermography Equipment

Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment

Significance of Lubrication

Lubrication Management

Oil Analysis

Wear Debris Analysis

Oil and Wear Debris Analysis

Software to Maintain Consolidated Lubrication Program

Corrosion Monitoring

Prevention is Better Than Cure

Corrosion Monitoring Techniques

Electrochemical Techniques

Electrochemical Noise (EN)

EIS Technique

Linear Polarization Resistance (LPR)

Metal Loss Techniques

Electrical Resistance (E/R) Probes

Ceion and Microcor Technologies

Weight Loss Coupons

New Software for Monitoring Pipe Corrosion

CORMIT Technology

Digital Fieldbus Technology - A Review

Introduction to Fieldbus Technology

Digital Fieldbus - Ideal Solution for Integrating Control and Condition Monitoring

Advantages of Integrating Control and Condition Monitoring Data



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Developments

ITT Upgrades Bluetooth i-ALERT Monitoring Solution

Eriks Launches Industry 4.0 Compatible e-Connect

Omron Introduces Four Series of Condition Monitoring Devices

Schuler Launches Pipe ID 4.0 Process Control System

Arundo Analytics Launches Arundo CPM Application

FLIR Unveils intelliRock III Concrete Profiling Solution

Fluke Launches Fluke 3560 FC Vibration Sensor

Fluke Expands the Condition Monitoring System to include Thermal Monitoring

Nidec Introduces FORECYTE

Teledyne Upgrades its CEION and DCU Product Lines

SKF Launches SKF Enlight Centre

Purafil Launches OnGuard Smart

LumaSense Introduces ThermalSpection 724 Substation Asset Monitoring System

Parker Kittiwake Unveils Condition Monitoring Starter Kit

Parker Hannifin Launches Bluetooth-powered Sensors

SKF Introduces New Condition Monitoring Equipment

Wenco Introduces New Machine Condition Monitoring System

GE Launches Online Continuous Monitoring System

ORBCOMM Unveils Cargo Security & Condition Monitoring Solution



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Cosasco Secures a Contract from Afcons Infrastructure for Corrosion Monitoring Systems

Sdra Cell Selects Intellinova Parallel EN Online System from SPM

SPM Receives an Order from VPK Packaging for Online Intellinova Systems

SPM Receives an Order from SSAB for Intellinova Parallel EN Replacement

Cosasco Partners with Sensorlink

Cosasco Wins a Contract from Afcons Infrastructure

SCA Packaging Obbola Invest in SBM's Two Online Systems

Nordic Paper motfors Invest in SPM's Condition Monitoring Equipment

BKV Acquires SETPOINT Technology Platform

Cosasco Wins a $3M Contract from L&T for Corrosion Monitoring Systems

Baker Hughes Merges with GE Oil & Gas

Cosasco Signs a Mutual Sales Agreement with Yokogawa

Statoil Enters into a Five-Year Framework Contract with ClampOn

Emerson to Acquire Permasense

Cargill Selects Azima DLI to Supply Whole-Plant Monitoring Services

Azima DLI Receives Supply Order from Cargill

Azima DLI Receives Supply Order from SETECH

Brel & Kjr Vibro Receives Order to Supply Machine Protection & Data Acquisition System



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 123)

The United States (51)

(51) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (58)

(58) France (5)

(5)

Germany (14)

(14)

The United Kingdom (23)

(23)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Africa (1)



