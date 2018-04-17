Global Machine Learning Markets to 2022: Major Vendors are Amazon, Alphabet, Baidu, Intel and HP

The "Machine Learning: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the overview of the global market for machine learning and analyses the market trends, considering the base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 to 2022.

The market has been segmented based on type, deployment, organization size, end-user industries, and geography. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 for segmentation based on deployment, organization size, end-user industries, and geography have been estimated with values derived from solutions and service providers' total revenues.

The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends in the machine learning market. The report concludes with an analysis of the machine learning vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global machine learning market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights

3 ERP Technologies: Market Overview

Market Evolution


Current Market Overview


The ERP Implementation Process


Consulting and Planning


Design and Development


Testing and Deployment


Support and Maintenance Services


Global Market Drivers


Surge in Demand for Cloud-based Deployment Among SMEs


Centralized and Real-time Data Control for Better Decision Making


Operational Improvement in Various Industrial Sectors


Global Market Restraints


High Cost and Complexity in System Integration


Lack of Awareness and Product Knowledge in Underdeveloped Nations


Global Market Opportunities


ERP Operations on an IoT Platform

4 Market Breakdown by Application




Accounting and Finance Management


Human Resource Management


Procurement and Order Management


Customer Relationship Management


Supply Chain Management


Others (Warehouse Management, Business Intelligence)

5 Market Breakdown by Deployment




On-Premise Deployment


Cloud Deployment

6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size




Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)


Large Enterprises

7 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical




Manufacturing


Automated Manufacturing Process


Cost Reduction


Production Planning to Minimize the Supply Demand Gap


Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)


Healthcare


Retail & Consumer Goods


Government & Education


Transportation & Logistics


IT & Telecom


Others

8 Market Breakdown by Region

9 Competitive Analysis

10 Company Profiles







  • Amazon Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
  • Baidu Inc.
  • Bigml, Inc.
  • Fair Isaac Corporation (Fico)
  • H20.Ai
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Intel Corporation
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Salesforce.Com, Inc.
  • Sap Se
  • Sas Institute Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pzfqrs/global_machine?w=5

