Global Machine Learning Markets to 2022: Major Vendors are Amazon, Alphabet, Baidu, Intel and HP

The report covers the overview of the global market for machine learning and analyses the market trends, considering the base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 to 2022.

The market has been segmented based on type, deployment, organization size, end-user industries, and geography. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 for segmentation based on deployment, organization size, end-user industries, and geography have been estimated with values derived from solutions and service providers' total revenues.

The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends in the machine learning market. The report concludes with an analysis of the machine learning vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global machine learning market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights

3 ERP Technologies: Market Overview



Market Evolution

Current Market Overview

The ERP Implementation Process

Consulting and Planning

Design and Development

Testing and Deployment

Support and Maintenance Services

Global Market Drivers

Surge in Demand for Cloud-based Deployment Among SMEs

Centralized and Real-time Data Control for Better Decision Making

Operational Improvement in Various Industrial Sectors

Global Market Restraints

High Cost and Complexity in System Integration

Lack of Awareness and Product Knowledge in Underdeveloped Nations

Global Market Opportunities

ERP Operations on an IoT Platform

4 Market Breakdown by Application

Accounting and Finance Management

Human Resource Management

Procurement and Order Management

Customer Relationship Management

Supply Chain Management

Others (Warehouse Management, Business Intelligence)

5 Market Breakdown by Deployment

On-Premise Deployment

Cloud Deployment

6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

7 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automated Manufacturing Process

Cost Reduction

Production Planning to Minimize the Supply Demand Gap

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Education

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom

Others

8 Market Breakdown by Region

9 Competitive Analysis

10 Company Profiles



Amazon Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Baidu Inc.

Bigml, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (Fico)

H20.Ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Sap Se

Sas Institute Inc.

