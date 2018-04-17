Global Machine Learning Markets to 2022: Major Vendors are Amazon, Alphabet, Baidu, Intel and HP

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Machine Learning: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the overview of the global market for machine learning and analyses the market trends, considering the base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 to 2022.
The market has been segmented based on type, deployment, organization size, end-user industries, and geography. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 for segmentation based on deployment, organization size, end-user industries, and geography have been estimated with values derived from solutions and service providers' total revenues.
The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends in the machine learning market. The report concludes with an analysis of the machine learning vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global machine learning market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 ERP Technologies: Market Overview
Market Evolution
Current Market Overview
The ERP Implementation Process
Consulting and Planning
Design and Development
Testing and Deployment
Support and Maintenance Services
Global Market Drivers
Surge in Demand for Cloud-based Deployment Among SMEs
Centralized and Real-time Data Control for Better Decision Making
Operational Improvement in Various Industrial Sectors
Global Market Restraints
High Cost and Complexity in System Integration
Lack of Awareness and Product Knowledge in Underdeveloped Nations
Global Market Opportunities
ERP Operations on an IoT Platform
4 Market Breakdown by Application
Accounting and Finance Management
Human Resource Management
Procurement and Order Management
Customer Relationship Management
Supply Chain Management
Others (Warehouse Management, Business Intelligence)
5 Market Breakdown by Deployment
On-Premise Deployment
Cloud Deployment
6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
7 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical
Manufacturing
Automated Manufacturing Process
Cost Reduction
Production Planning to Minimize the Supply Demand Gap
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Retail & Consumer Goods
Government & Education
Transportation & Logistics
IT & Telecom
Others
8 Market Breakdown by Region
9 Competitive Analysis
10 Company Profiles
- Amazon Inc.
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Baidu Inc.
- Bigml, Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corporation (Fico)
- H20.Ai
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.Com, Inc.
- Sap Se
- Sas Institute Inc.
