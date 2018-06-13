Global Machine Safety Market to 2023

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Machine Safety Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Machine Safety Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
Growing emphasis on industrial safety, need for implementing proactive safety measures, growing accidents in industrial setups, mandatory safety standards and government policies, and increasing demand for presence-sensing safety devices are the factors that influence the growth of the market. However, the cost associated with the implementation of machine safety systems is expected to be a major factor that is expected to limit the market growth.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Implementation, the Machine Safety market segments the market into Embedded Component and Individual Component.
- Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Presence-Sensing Safety Sensors, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems (Safety PLCs), Safety Controller/Modules/Relays, Safety Interlock Switches, and Others.
- Based on End User, the Machine Safety market segments the market into Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Semiconductor & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others.
- Based on Application, the Machine Safety market segments the market into Robotics, Packaging, Assembly, Material Handling, Metal Working, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Global Machine Safety Market
4. Global Machine Safety Market by Component
5. Global Machine Safety Market by End User
6. Global Machine Safety Market by Application
7. Global Machine Safety Market by Region
8. Competitive Study
9. Company Profiles
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- ABB Group
- Siemens AG
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- SICK AG
- Keyence Corporation
- Banner Engineering
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4937b5/global_machine?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-machine-safety-market-to-2023-300665545.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article