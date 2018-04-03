Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Report 2018: 2017 Shipments & Forecasts to 2022

The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 14th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

  • 2G GSM/EDGE BTS
  • 3G UMTS/CDMA NodeB
  • 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced eNodeB
  • 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro eNodeB
  • 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO eNodeB
  • 5G New Radio Massive MIMO gNodeB

Features

  • 2017 Shipments by OEM Vendor
  • 2017 Shipments by Region
  • 2017 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
  • 2017 Shipments by Air Interface
  • 2018-2022 Forecast by Region
  • 2018-2022 Forecast by Air Interface
  • 2018-2022 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2017 Review: Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT
BBU Forecast 2018-2022
Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2017: Another Record Year Overall and for LTE (Barely)
1.2 OEM Analysis -Huawei Still the One
1.3 The Chinese Factor
1.4 BBU Forecast 2018-2022
1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR GNODEBS
2.1 5G NR gNodeB Vendor Market Share
2.2 5G NR gNodeB Forecast 2018-2022

CHAPTER 3: 4.9G ENODEBS W/MASSIVE MIMO

CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G ENODEBS
4.1 eNodeB Vendor Market Share
4.2 Mid-Band FDD remains the focus for the industry
4.3 The Chinese Factor

CHAPTER 5: 2G BTS/3G NODEB

CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE
China: Still the Market to be in
6.1 North America
6.2 Latin America/Caribbean
6.3 Europe
6.4 Africa
6.5 The Middle East
6.6 Asia Pacific
6.7 Japan
6.8 South Korea
6.9 China
6.10 India

CHAPTER 7: BBU OEM COMPANY PROFILES
7.1 Ericsson
7.2 Huawei Technologies
7.3 Nokia Networks
7.4 Samsung Electronics
7.5 ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7bbj75/global_macrocell?w=5

