Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Report 2018: 2017 Shipments & Forecasts to 2022

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

2G GSM/EDGE BTS

3G UMTS/CDMA NodeB

4G LTE/LTE-Advanced eNodeB

4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro eNodeB

4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO eNodeB

5G New Radio Massive MIMO gNodeB

Features

2017 Shipments by OEM Vendor

2017 Shipments by Region

2017 Shipments by Frequency Cluster

2017 Shipments by Air Interface

2018-2022 Forecast by Region

2018-2022 Forecast by Air Interface

2018-2022 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2017 Review: Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT

BBU Forecast 2018-2022

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

1.1 2017: Another Record Year Overall and for LTE (Barely)

1.2 OEM Analysis -Huawei Still the One

1.3 The Chinese Factor

1.4 BBU Forecast 2018-2022

1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR GNODEBS

2.1 5G NR gNodeB Vendor Market Share

2.2 5G NR gNodeB Forecast 2018-2022

CHAPTER 3: 4.9G ENODEBS W/MASSIVE MIMO

CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G ENODEBS

4.1 eNodeB Vendor Market Share

4.2 Mid-Band FDD remains the focus for the industry

4.3 The Chinese Factor

CHAPTER 5: 2G BTS/3G NODEB

CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE

China: Still the Market to be in

6.1 North America

6.2 Latin America/Caribbean

6.3 Europe

6.4 Africa

6.5 The Middle East

6.6 Asia Pacific

6.7 Japan

6.8 South Korea

6.9 China

6.10 India

CHAPTER 7: BBU OEM COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Ericsson

7.2 Huawei Technologies

7.3 Nokia Networks

7.4 Samsung Electronics

7.5 ZTE



