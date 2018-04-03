Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Report 2018: 2017 Shipments & Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 14th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.
The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:
- 2G GSM/EDGE BTS
- 3G UMTS/CDMA NodeB
- 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced eNodeB
- 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro eNodeB
- 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO eNodeB
- 5G New Radio Massive MIMO gNodeB
Features
- 2017 Shipments by OEM Vendor
- 2017 Shipments by Region
- 2017 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
- 2017 Shipments by Air Interface
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Region
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Air Interface
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Frequency Cluster
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2017 Review: Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT
BBU Forecast 2018-2022
Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2017: Another Record Year Overall and for LTE (Barely)
1.2 OEM Analysis -Huawei Still the One
1.3 The Chinese Factor
1.4 BBU Forecast 2018-2022
1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
CHAPTER 2: 5G NR GNODEBS
2.1 5G NR gNodeB Vendor Market Share
2.2 5G NR gNodeB Forecast 2018-2022
CHAPTER 3: 4.9G ENODEBS W/MASSIVE MIMO
CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G ENODEBS
4.1 eNodeB Vendor Market Share
4.2 Mid-Band FDD remains the focus for the industry
4.3 The Chinese Factor
CHAPTER 5: 2G BTS/3G NODEB
CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE
China: Still the Market to be in
6.1 North America
6.2 Latin America/Caribbean
6.3 Europe
6.4 Africa
6.5 The Middle East
6.6 Asia Pacific
6.7 Japan
6.8 South Korea
6.9 China
6.10 India
CHAPTER 7: BBU OEM COMPANY PROFILES
7.1 Ericsson
7.2 Huawei Technologies
7.3 Nokia Networks
7.4 Samsung Electronics
7.5 ZTE
