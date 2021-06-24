Global Macrocell RRU/AAU Unit Market Analysis and Forecasts ,2019, 2020 & 2021-2025

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macrocell RRU/AAU Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2025, 4th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global remote radio unit (RRU) and active antenna unit (AAU) markets. This report covers the global market share for 2019 and 2020 shipments as well as a forecast for 2021-2025.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

2G GSM/EDGE BTS

3G UMTS/CDMA NodeB

4G LTE/LTE-Advanced eNodeB

4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro eNodeB

4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO eNodeB

5G New Radio Massive MIMO gNodeB

Features

2019 and 2020 Shipments by Region

2019 and 2020 Shipments by Frequency Cluster

2019 and 2020 Shipments by Air Interface

2021-2025 Forecast by Region

2021-2025 Forecast by Air Interface

2021-2025 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Changes for this edition and future editions of the market forecast reports

2020 Review: Uncertainty of COVID-19 coupled with multiple export bans on Huawei

Technologies = Delays

RRU/AAU Forecast 2021-2025

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.9G Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO

5G NR Frequency Clusters - Non-Massive MIMO

5G NR Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

1.1 2019 Review: Huawei Technologies BIS Entity Ban overshadows market rebounds in Europe and Asia

1.2 2020 Review: A year of COVID-19, more Huawei bans, RAN/Core swap outs, and China 5G

1.3 RRU/AAU Forecast 2021-2025

1.4 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR MASSIVE MIMO/MMWAVE AAUS

2.1 5G NR Massive MIMO AAU Market Share

2.2 5G NR Massive MIMO AAU Forecast 2021-2025

CHAPTER 3: NON MASSIVE MIMO 4G/5G NR RRUS

CHAPTER 4: NON MASSIVE MIMO 2G/3G RRUS

CHAPTER 5: MULTI-BAND RRUS

CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

China and India Drive 2019 Demand; COVID-19 + China/U.S./Impact 2020

2021-2025 Forecast

6.1 North America

6.2 Latin America/Caribbean

6.3 Europe

6.4 Africa

6.5 The Middle East

6.6 Asia Pacific

6.7 Japan

6.8 South Korea

6.9 China

6.10 India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmw5ul

