Magnesium is present in over 60 minerals but only dolomite, magnesite, brucite, carnallite, and olivine are used commercially.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global magnesium market to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the magnesium market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the growth generated by applications such as aluminium alloys, die castings, steel desulfurization, titanium refining, and other segments.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Magnesium Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ICL (Dead Sea Magnesium)

• NINGXIA HUI-YE MAGNESIUM MARKETING GROUP

• POSCO

• Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial Group

• US Magnesium (The Renco Group)

• Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry



Market driver

• High demand for steel from various end-user industries

Market challenge

• Availability of substitutes

Market trend

• New production facilities in Canada

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



