Global Magnesium Market Report 2018: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.92% to 2022

The Global magnesium market to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Magnesium Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the growth generated by applications such as aluminium alloys, die castings, steel desulfurization, titanium refining, and other segments.

The setting up of new production facilities in Canada will be a key trend for the market growth. China is the primary producer of magnesium and consequently, anti-dumping duties were imposed to curb the imports from China and increase domestic participation. To reduce the dependence on China, magnesium production will increase in Canada.

According to the report, the high demand for steel from various end-users will drive the market growth. The demand for steel products is increasing steadily in various end-user industries due to their properties such as innovative use, recyclability, and sustainability. Magnesium is widely used in the steel desulfurization.

Further, the report states that the availability of substitutes will impact the market growth. As magnesium is as very light metal, Aluminium and zinc can be used as substitutes in castings and wrought metal products. Also, the high cost of magnesium impels the manufacturers to utilize aluminium and zinc.

Key vendors

ICL (Dead Sea Magnesium)

Ningxia Hui-Ye Magnesium Marketing Group



POSCO

Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial Group

US Magnesium (The Renco Group)

Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



