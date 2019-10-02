Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026 by Range, Type, Magnitude, Application, End User, Geography, Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Field Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Magnetic Field Sensor market accounted for $3.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.55 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Factors such as growth in automotive industry and endless growth in consumer electronics segment are driving the market. However, falling average selling prices (asps) of semiconductors & sensors is hampering the Magnetic Field Sensor market.

Magnetic field sensor is a device used to contemplate the magnetic field around the loop, electrical device and around changeless magnets. Magnetic field sensors comprise of pivoting sensor tip which estimates both transverse and longitudinal attractive fields around the items. The magnetic sensor utilizes "Hall Effect" (produces voltage difference across an electrical conductor, transverse to electric current) transducer that estimates the vector component of the magnetic field close to the sensor tip.

Based on end user, the consumer electronics industry is going to have a lucrative growth in the development stage and is relied to witness demand in the coming years due to the new applications, such as motion gaming and navigation being presented in gadgets, such as cell phones. The presentation of new innovations will expand the development period of the attractive field sensor market. Magnetic sensors additionally assume a significant job in giving critical directional information to drones. Subsequently, there is gigantic development potential for magnetic sensors in consumer drone applications.



By geography, Magnetic field sensors have a developing interest in the Asia Pacific region owing to the expanding focal point of the region automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors. China is the automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing nation. Hence, the quickest development in APAC will be found in China for the most part because of the applications, such as ABS technology and central locking systems wherein magnetic field sensors are to a great extent utilized.



Some of the key players in the Magnetic Field Sensor market include



Amsasahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Allegro Microsystems

Infineon Technologies

TDK Corporation

Melexis

Honeywell International

TE Connectivity

AMS

NXP Semiconductors

Kohshin Electric

Startup Ecosystems

Asahi Kasei Co

Micronas Semiconductors Holdings AG

