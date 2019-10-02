Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026 by Range, Type, Magnitude, Application, End User, Geography, Company Profiles
Oct 02, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Field Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Magnetic Field Sensor market accounted for $3.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.55 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.
Factors such as growth in automotive industry and endless growth in consumer electronics segment are driving the market. However, falling average selling prices (asps) of semiconductors & sensors is hampering the Magnetic Field Sensor market.
Magnetic field sensor is a device used to contemplate the magnetic field around the loop, electrical device and around changeless magnets. Magnetic field sensors comprise of pivoting sensor tip which estimates both transverse and longitudinal attractive fields around the items. The magnetic sensor utilizes "Hall Effect" (produces voltage difference across an electrical conductor, transverse to electric current) transducer that estimates the vector component of the magnetic field close to the sensor tip.
Based on end user, the consumer electronics industry is going to have a lucrative growth in the development stage and is relied to witness demand in the coming years due to the new applications, such as motion gaming and navigation being presented in gadgets, such as cell phones. The presentation of new innovations will expand the development period of the attractive field sensor market. Magnetic sensors additionally assume a significant job in giving critical directional information to drones. Subsequently, there is gigantic development potential for magnetic sensors in consumer drone applications.
By geography, Magnetic field sensors have a developing interest in the Asia Pacific region owing to the expanding focal point of the region automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors. China is the automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing nation. Hence, the quickest development in APAC will be found in China for the most part because of the applications, such as ABS technology and central locking systems wherein magnetic field sensors are to a great extent utilized.
Some of the key players in the Magnetic Field Sensor market include
- Amsasahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
- Allegro Microsystems
- Infineon Technologies
- TDK Corporation
- Melexis
- Honeywell International
- TE Connectivity
- AMS
- NXP Semiconductors
- Kohshin Electric
- Startup Ecosystems
- Asahi Kasei Co
- Micronas Semiconductors Holdings AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market, By Range
5.1 Introduction
5.2 5.3 1 Microgauss-10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors)
5.4 >10 Gauss (Bias Magnetic Field Sensors)
6 Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Squid Sensors
6.2.1 Low-Temperature Squid
6.2.2 High-Temperature Squid
6.3 Hall Effect Sensors
6.3.1 Hall Elements
6.3.2 Hall ICs
6.4 Fluxgate Sensors
6.5 Magneto Resistive Sensors
6.5.1 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors
6.5.2 Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors
6.5.3 Tunnel Magnetoresistive (TMR) Sensors
6.6 Other Types
6.6.1 Search Coil
6.6.2 Optically Pumped
6.6.3 Magneto-Optical Sensor
6.6.4 Magnetodiode
6.6.5 Overhauser
6.6.6 Magnetoinductive
6.6.7 Reed
7 Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market, By Magnitude
7.1 Introduction
7.2 BIAS Magnetic Field Sensors
7.3 Low Field Sensors
7.4 Earth's Field Sensors
8 Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flow Rate Sensing
8.3 Speed Sensing
8.4 Navigation
8.5 Position Sensing
8.6 Electronic Compass
8.7 Detection
8.8 Robotics
8.9 Energy, Power and Utilities
8.10 Proximity Detection
8.11 Other Applications
9 Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transportation
9.2.1 Marine
9.2.2 Automotive
9.2.3 Railway
9.3 Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)
9.3.1 Currency Counter/Detector/Sorter
9.3.2 Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal
9.3.3 Automated Teller Machine
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Consumer Electronics
9.5.1 Wearables
9.5.2 Smartphones
9.5.3 Gaming Consoles
9.5.4 Consumer Drones
9.5.5 Consumer Appliances
9.5.6 Other Consumer Electronics
9.5.6.1 Cameras
9.5.6.2 Personal Computer
9.5.6.3 Laptops
9.6 Aerospace & Defense
9.7 Homeland Security
9.8 Industrial
9.9 Other End Users
9.9.1 Food and Bevarages
9.9.2 Research
10 Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
