Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, 2017-2018 & 2025 - Replacement of Low-Field MRI Systems To High-Field MRI Systems Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025.



In order to provide better access to health related services, the health ministry in various countries across the world are providing funds to the researchers as well as manufacturing companies to meet the increasing demand for diagnostic and treatment options. For instance, in February 2017, the Health Ministry in British Columbia announced an additional funding of US$ 25 Million to improve access to surgeries and MRI scans in the region. However, the cost of the MRI systems are the major concern in the magnetic resonance imaging market.



According to the Medicare Pricing Data 2015, the average price of an MRI scan in US costs up to US$ 2,611. The reason behind high costs of MRI tests is the high cost of capital equipment as well as set up cost of the system incurred by private hospitals. Moreover, hybrid MRI systems refers to the process of complex minimally invasive imaging technique that combines two modalities to provide the information regarding the anatomy and physiology of human body. The MRI can be combined with various other imaging techniques available in the market that includes computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET) or simple tools available for imaging such as X-ray fluoroscopy.



The architecture segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open MRI systems, and closed MRI systems. In 2017, the open MRI systems segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the magnetic resonance imaging market. The open architecture of the MRI scanners decreases the risk of claustrophobia and risk of panic attacks at exponential levels as well as allows patients of all the sizes and shapes to take up the MRI tests for accurate diagnosis and treatment of their medical conditions.



The application segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, musculoskeletal, neurology, and other applications. In 2017, the musculoskeletal segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the magnetic resonance imaging market. The advantages offered by the MRI such as increased signal-to-noise ratio, higher spatial resolution, improved spectral resolution for spectroscopy, improved sensitivity for X-nucleus imaging, and decreased image acquisition times.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Benefits of Early Diagnosis

4.1.2 Technological Advancements In Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.1.3 Increasing Funding and Favourable Policies by Government and Private Bodies

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs of MRI Systems

4.2.2 Side Effects and Risks Associated With Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of Hybrid MRI Systems

4.3.2 Emerging Markets

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Replacement of Low-Field MRI Systems To High-Field MRI Systems

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

5.4.2 General Electric Company

5.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

5.5 Expert Opinions



6. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - Global Regulatory Scenario

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Japan

6.3.2 China

6.3.3 India

6.4 Middle East & Africa

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 South Africa

6.5 South & Central America

6.5.1 Brazil



7. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Analysis - by Field Strength

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by Field Strength, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Low-Field MRI Systems Market

7.4 High-Field MRI Systems Market

7.5 Ultra High-Field MRI Systems Market



8. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Analysis - by Architecture

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by Architecture, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Open MRI Systems Market

8.4 Closed MRI Systems Market



9. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Analysis - by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by Application, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Cardiology Market

9.4 Oncology Market

9.5 Gastroenterology Market

9.6 Neurology Market

9.7 Musculoskeletal Market

9.8 Others Market



10. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Analysis - by End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

10.3 Hospitals Market

10.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

10.5 Diagnostic Centers Market



11. North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



13. Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



14. Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



15. South and Central America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



16. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - Industry Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Growth Strategies In the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, 2016-2018

16.3 Organic Developments

16.3.1 Overview

16.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Mhealth Market, 2016-2018

16.5 Product Approval

16.5.1 Recent Product Approval by Players In the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market

16.6 Product Launch

16.6.1 Recent Product Launch by Players In the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market

16.7 Expansion

16.7.1 the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market by Expansion

16.8 Inorganic Developments

16.8.1 Overview

16.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Mhealth Market, 2016-2018

16.10 Agreements

16.10.1 the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market by Agreements

16.11 Partnerships

16.11.1 Recent Partnership by Players In the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market

16.12 Others

16.12.1 Others by Players In the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market



17. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - Key Company Profiles



General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote SpA

FONAR

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aspect Imaging

NeuSOFT Technologies

Time Medical Holding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7jm9w/global_magnetic?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

