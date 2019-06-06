Global Magnetic Sensors Markets, 2019-2024 - Continued Craze for Smartphones & Tablets Boosts Magnetic Sensors Market
Jun 06, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Sensors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Magnetic Sensors in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Technology Types:
- Hall Effect Sensors
- Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors
- Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors
- Others
The report profiles 153 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (USA)
- Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (Japan)
- ams AG (Austria)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- Melexis Microelectronic Systems (Belgium)
- MEMSIC, Inc. (USA)
- NVE Corporation (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Sensitec GmbH (Germany)
- TDK Corporation (Japan)
- TDK-Micronas GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Market Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Nations Exhibit Fastest Growth
3D Magnetic Sensors Market - A Review
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Hall Effect Sensors - A Mature Product Category with Highest Revenue Contribution
Magnetoresistive Sensors Wax in Popularity
Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors - The Most Popular of the Magnetoresistive Sensor Category
Magnetoresistive Current Sensors
Demand for MEMS Based Sensors Spurs Growth Prospects for GMR Sensors
SQUID - A High Potential Segment
Automotive Sector - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Steady Volume Growth in Auto Production Bodes Well for Magnetic Sensors Market
Opportunity Indicators
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Magnetic Sensors
Continued Craze for Smartphones & Tablets Boosts Magnetic Sensors Market
E Compassing - A Key Technology in Advanced Smartphones
Growing Use of Magnetic Sensors in the Industrial Sector
Emerging Applications Spur Market Expansion
Increasing Demand in the Space Sector
Deployment of Magnetic COTS in Spacecraft
Thorough Ground Testing is Mandatory
Bulky Fluxgates Make Way for Miniaturized Magnetic Sensors in Spacecraft
MEMS Based Magnetic Sensors for Spacecraft
Medical Sector - Another High Growth Potential Market for Magnetic Sensors
Opportunities for AMR Sensors in Healthcare & Medical Device Sector
Miniaturization & Other Product Development Efforts Helping Expand End-Use Applications for Magnetic Sensors
Market Challenges
Rise in Demand for Low-priced Products - A Challenge for Hall Effect Sensors
Inconsistent Strength of Magnetic Field and Other Technological Limitations
4. MAGNETIC SENSOR INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Temperature Resistant Magnetic Sensors Gain Market Acceptance
Tunnel Magnetoresistance - A New Technology
Ultra Thin, Flexible Magnetic Sensor to Help Improve Human Perception
New Magnetic Sensors Transform Appliance Design
Small-Size Magnetic Sensor Gains Popularity
2D Magnetic Field Sensors Based on Spin Values
Infineon Technologies Develops 3D Magnetic Sensor TLV493DA1B6
Magnetosensitive e-skin Identifies Objects without Touching
New Magnetometer Developed with Lower Sensitivity to External Magnetic Field
Allegro Develops Dual-channel Hall Effect Direct Detection Sensor
Magnetic Sensor MGS160 for Robotic Vehicles
Advanced Hall Effect Sensors for Industrial Applications
Multi-Directional Magnetic Sensing Devices
5. SENSOR INDUSTRY: AN INTRODUCTORY PRELUDE
Market Structure
Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend
Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role
e-Commerce and Sensor Distribution
Advanced Technologies Involved in Sensors Market
Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)
Fiber Optic Technology
Magnetic Sensors
Electromechanical Sensor Technology
Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Sensors
Key Statistical Findings
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Magnetic Sensors
Magnetic Field Sensing
Magnetic Sensing Vs. Conventional Sensing - A Pictorial Depiction
Magnetic Sensors - Basis for Classification
Hall Effect Sensors (Hall Elements and Hall ICs)
The Hall Effect
Applications of Hall Effect Sensors
Magnetoresistors
GMR (Giant Magnetoresistive) Sensors
A Comparison of the Three Main Types of Magnetic Sensing Technologies Against Various Parameters
Magnetic Sensing Technologies - Applications, Cost Range and Major Suppliers
Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors
Others
Magneto-Inductive Magnetometers
Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)
Tunnneling Magnetoresistive
Fluxgate Magnetometer
Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID)
End-Use Analysis
Various End-use Segments of Magnetic Sensors
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Increasing Base of Sensor Suppliers Leads to Greater Competition
Competitive Structure
7.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7.2 PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Allegro MicroSystems Unveils ATS344 Hall-effect Sensor IC
Asahi Kasei Microdevices Expands Zero Latency Rotation Angle Sensor ICs Portfolio with Introduction of AK7452
Allegro MicroSystems Introduces A-xMR Technology Platform
Melexis Rolls Out MLX90371 and MLX9037 Monolithic Magnetic Sensors
Allegro MicroSystems Launches GMR-based ACS70331 Current Sensor IC
Allegro MicroSystems Releases 2D Hall-Effect Latch ICs
TDK and Asahi Kasei Microdevices Develop Highly Accurate 3- Axis Magnetometer
ams Unveils AS5172A/B Magnetic Position Sensors
NVE Rolls Out AAK001-10E High-Field Analog Magnetometer Sensor
Asahi Kasei Microdevices Introduces SMRE
NVE Launches AFL006 Sensitive Magnetic Switch
Melexis Releases Range of New Magnetic Latch and Switch Sensors
SII Semiconductor Announces Launch of S-5718 series of Hall Effect Switch ICs
MultiDimension Technology Unveils TMR2105 Sensor
Silicon Labs Introduces Magnetic Sensor Portfolio
NVE Unveils AAL004-10E Spintronic GMR Analog Magnetometer Sensor
Asahi Kasei Microdevices Develops AK09970 3-Axis Magnetic Sensor
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
TDK Corporation to Merge with TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K.
TowerJazz and Crocus Announces Volume Manufacturing of Crocus TMR Sensors
Crocus Licenses Magnetic TMR Technology to NXP
TDK Acquires InvenSense
Standex International Snaps Up OKI Electric Industry
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 153 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 170)
- The United States (63)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (10)
- Europe (73)
- France (4)
- Germany (31)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (18)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzo6yl
