Global Magnetic Stirrer Market to 2024: Increase in the Number of Testing and Research Facilities Worldwide
Aug 27, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Stirrer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global magnetic stirrer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024
A magnetic stirrer, also known as a magnetic mixer, is a laboratory equipment comprising a rotating magnet or stationary electromagnet that generates a rotating magnetic field to stir fluids and create a homogenous mixture. The process of magnetic stirring helps in boosting sensor response time by allowing the measuring instruments to acquire stable readings. It operates silently and assists in stirring closed systems without the need for isolation.
Moreover, owing to its compact size, a magnetic stirrer can be cleaned and sterilized more quickly than conventional devices like stirring rods.
Magnetic stirrers are relatively reliable, easy to use, and aid in meeting the required safety standards. They are preferred over gear-driven motorized stirrers as they are more efficient and have no moving external parts which can break or wear out. As a result, their demand is increasing for various chemical, pharmaceutical, microbiological, biotechnological and medical applications such as dissolving nutrients and solids, growing microorganisms, and averting suspended matter from settling during titration.
Further, these stirrers are used in dialysis, extraction, oil analysis, soil suspending, organic synthesis, pH measurement and sample preparation. In recent years, manufacturers have been financing research and development activities to introduce new designs that reduce time and improve work efficiency.
Apart from this, an increase in the number of testing and research facilities worldwide is anticipated to catalyze the demand for magnetic stirrers in the upcoming years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global magnetic stirrer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global magnetic stirrer industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the display type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global magnetic stirrer industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global magnetic stirrer industry?
- What is the structure of the global magnetic stirrer industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global magnetic stirrer industry?
- What are the profit margins in the magnetic stirrer industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Magnetic Stirrer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Display Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Regular Magnetic Stirrer
6.2 Hot-Plate Magnetic Stirrer
6.3 Multi-Position Magnetic Stirrer
7 Market Breakup by Display Type
7.1 Digital
7.2 Analog
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry
8.2 Research Laboratories and Institutes
8.3 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Corning
14.3.2 Grant Instruments
14.3.3 IKA-Works
14.3.4 Scientific Industries
14.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3.6 Argos Technologies
14.3.7 Azzota
14.3.8 Cole-Parmer
14.3.9 Dynalon
14.3.10 Hanna Instruments
14.3.11 Heidolph Instruments
14.3.12 Neutec Group
14.3.13 Scilogex
14.3.14 Troemner
