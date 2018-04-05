Global Maleic Anhydride (MA) Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Maleic Anhydride (MA): 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world maleic anhydride market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for maleic anhydride.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of maleic anhydride
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing maleic anhydride capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on maleic anhydride manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of maleic anhydride in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Maleic anhydride market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: MALEIC ANHYDRIDE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World maleic anhydride capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World maleic anhydride production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Maleic anhydride consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Maleic anhydride global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Maleic anhydride prices in the world market
4. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Suppliers in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
5. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Maleic anhydride capacity and production forecast up to 2022
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Maleic anhydride consumption forecast up to 2022
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Maleic anhydride market prices forecast up to 2022
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jg4454/global_maleic?w=5
