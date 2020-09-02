Global Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) Epidemiology and Market Assessment 2017-2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted MPM epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology



The MPM epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for each seven major countries. The MPM epidemiology data are studied through MPM possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in the 7MM.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted MPM epidemiology [segmented as Total Incidence of Mesothelioma, Total Incident Cases of MPM, Total Incident Cases of MPM Segmented by Age and Gender, Total Type-specific Cases of MPM, Total Incident Cases of MPM by Stages, and Treated Patient Pool of MPM] scenario of MPM in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The total Incident cases of MPM in the 7MM were observed to be 11,431 cases in 2017 which are estimated to decline during the study period (2017-2030

Mesothelioma incidence rates in most of the 7MM countries (except Spain and Japan ) are in the declining trend due to reduced population-wide exposure to asbestos.

and ) are in the declining trend due to reduced population-wide exposure to asbestos. In EU-5 countries, the highest number of incident cases of MPM was found in the United Kingdom with 2,495 cases in 2017, followed by Germany and Italy .

with 2,495 cases in 2017, followed by and . Epithelial mesothelioma cells are the most common type of MPM and respond the best to treatment

In age-specific cases of MPM, the most number of cases were observed in elder people (more than 80% cases in people age 60 years and above) because mesothelioma carries an unusually long latency period of 20 to 50 years.

Scope of the Report

The MPM report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The MPM Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of MPM in the seven major markets (7MM: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan).

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of MPM in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and . The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of MPM.

The report provides the segmentation of the MPM epidemiology by total Incidence of MPM in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the MPM epidemiology by Age and Gender in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the MPM epidemiology by Type and Stages in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the MPM epidemiology by Treated Patient Pool of MPM in the 7MM.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of MPM epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Mesothelioma in the 7MM

Total Incident Cases of MPM in the 7MM

Incident Cases of MPM according to segmentation: Age, Gender, Types, and Stages

Treated cases of MPM

KOL Views



We interview, KOL's and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the over MPM scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to MPM ?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma?

What % of MPM patients diagnosed with the most advanced stage of cancer at diagnosis? And what % of patients with local or regional stage are progressing to distant stage?

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MPM market

Quantify patient populations in the global MPM market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for MPM therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of MPM population by its severity

The MPM epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists

The MPM Epidemiology Model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

, , , , and the ) Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030



Total Incident cases of MPM in the United States was assessed to be 2,627 in 2017, and are expected to decline during the study period. Among the European 5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest Incident population of MPM. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases of MPM in 2017.



