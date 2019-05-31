Global Managed SD-WAN Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 - Market Revenue and Customer Sites Forecasts with Profiles of Leading Providers

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Global Managed SD-WAN Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) continues to attract the attention of enterprises eager to leverage the business benefits offered by the technology; for example, faster deployment of branch sites, cost savings from using private and public networks, optimized cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing.



In this report, we provide an overview of key market trends in the global managed SD-WAN market, market revenue and customer sites forecasts, and detailed competitive profiles of leading managed SD-WAN providers in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Definitions



3. Market Trends



4. Market Forecasts

Forecast Methodology & Taxonomy

Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2023

Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Split by Regions, Global, 2017- 2023

Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Customer Sites Forecast, Global, 2017-2023

Managed SD-WAN Market: Total Customer Sites Breakdown by Regions, Global, 2017-2023

5. North America Market Forecasts

Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, North America , 2017-2023

, 2017-2023 Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, North America , 2017-2023

6. European Market Forecasts

Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, Europe , 2017-2023

, 2017-2023 Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, Europe , 2017-2023

7. Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) Market Forecasts

Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, APJ, 2017-2023

Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, APJ, 2017-2023

8. Latin America (LATAM) Market Forecasts

Managed SD-WAN Market: Revenue Forecast, LATAM, 2017-2023

Managed SD-WAN Market: Customer Sites Forecast, LATAM, 2017-2023

9. Competitive Profiles of Leading Global Managed SD-WAN Service Providers

AT&T

Verizon

CenturyLink

Masergy

Colt

Orange Business Services

Telia

Vodafone Business Services

Cato Networks

Tata Communications

Singtel

Telstra

China Telecom

Telefnica Vivo

Embratel

IFX Networks

Logicalis

10. Appendix

Business Communication Services (BCS) Program Publications

Market Engineering Methodology

Learn More - Next Steps

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w638dt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

