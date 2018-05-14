Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market 2018-2034 - CD Antigens are the Main Targets in the Pipeline

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare form of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), accounting for 3-6% of new NHL cases. The term MCL derives from the growth pattern of the lymphoma, with tumor cells originating in the mantle zone of the lymph node.

The clinical behavior of MCL is usually aggressive, and the clinical presentation frequently includes extranodal involvement of the bone marrow and gut. The disease often initially responds to treatment, but disease relapse inevitably occurs within 1-2 years. The prognosis of patients with MCL is the poorest among B-cell lymphoma patients, with median overall survival of 5-7 years.

Recent events and opinion

Costly therapies will drive the growth of the mantle cell lymphoma market during 2016-25, despite multiple generic/biosimilar entries.

Imbruvica has achieved the highest response rates among the new targeted approaches in refractory or early relapse cases, leading to its usage in previously treated patients.

Incident cases of the three major subtypes of NHL will increase by at least a quarter over the forecast period.

Rituxan-based therapies remain the standard of care for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.

CD antigens are the main targets in the pipeline for mantle cell lymphoma.

Key Topics Covered:



Forecast: Mantle Cell Lymphoma



Overview

Executive Summary

Market Overview And Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Imbruvica (Ibrutinib)

Revlimid (Lenalidomide)

Rituxan (Rituximab)

Torisel (Temsirolimus)

Velcade (Bortezomib)

Primary Research Methodology

Treatment: Mantle Cell Lymphoma



Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Country Treatment Trees

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends: Localized Stage (I/II)

Prescribing Trends: Bulky Stage (II/III/IV)

Epidemiology: Mantle Cell Lymphoma



Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product Profile: Imbruvica

Product Profile: Revlimid

Product Profile: Rituxan

Product Profile: Torisel

Product Profile: Treanda

Product Profile: Velcade

Pipeline: Mantle Cell Lymphoma



Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Product Profile (Late Stage): Darzalex

Product Profile (Late Stage): Gazyva

Product Profile (Late Stage): Kte-C19

Product Profile (Late Stage): Kyprolis

