Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market 2018-2034 - CD Antigens are the Main Targets in the Pipeline

The "NHL: Mantle Cell Lymphoma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare form of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), accounting for 3-6% of new NHL cases. The term MCL derives from the growth pattern of the lymphoma, with tumor cells originating in the mantle zone of the lymph node.
The clinical behavior of MCL is usually aggressive, and the clinical presentation frequently includes extranodal involvement of the bone marrow and gut. The disease often initially responds to treatment, but disease relapse inevitably occurs within 1-2 years. The prognosis of patients with MCL is the poorest among B-cell lymphoma patients, with median overall survival of 5-7 years.
Recent events and opinion
- Costly therapies will drive the growth of the mantle cell lymphoma market during 2016-25, despite multiple generic/biosimilar entries.
- Imbruvica has achieved the highest response rates among the new targeted approaches in refractory or early relapse cases, leading to its usage in previously treated patients.
- Incident cases of the three major subtypes of NHL will increase by at least a quarter over the forecast period.
- Rituxan-based therapies remain the standard of care for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.
- CD antigens are the main targets in the pipeline for mantle cell lymphoma.
Key Topics Covered:
Forecast: Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- Overview
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview And Trends
- Market Definition And Methodology
- Imbruvica (Ibrutinib)
- Revlimid (Lenalidomide)
- Rituxan (Rituximab)
- Torisel (Temsirolimus)
- Velcade (Bortezomib)
- Primary Research Methodology
Treatment: Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- Overview
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition And Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Country Treatment Trees
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends: Localized Stage (I/II)
- Prescribing Trends: Bulky Stage (II/III/IV)
Epidemiology: Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- Executive Summary
- Product Overview
- Product Profile: Imbruvica
- Product Profile: Revlimid
- Product Profile: Rituxan
- Product Profile: Torisel
- Product Profile: Treanda
- Product Profile: Velcade
Pipeline: Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- Overview
- Executive Summary
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Darzalex
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Gazyva
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Kte-C19
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Kyprolis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqrfjj/global_mantle?w=5
