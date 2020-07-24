Global Marine Audio Market Report 2020 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Sony, Harman International Industries, Clarion, JVC, Pioneer, and Fusion Entertainment Amongst Others

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Audio Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine audio market is expected to reach an estimated $2,195.4 million by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the global marine audio market looks good with opportunities in the inboard, outboard, and sterndrive market. The major drivers for this market are the growth in re creational boats production and increasing customer demand for better quality sound systems.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the marine audio market, include development of multi-zone marine stereo receivers and the introduction of Wi-Fi stereos.



The study includes the marine audio market size and forecast for the global marine audio market through 2023, segmented by component, boat type and region.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that the speakers will remain the largest segment and subwoofer will experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing customer demand for better quality multimedia entertainment products.



Within this market, marine audio system for inboard will remain the largest boat type and it is expected to show highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand of cruise in the emerging markets.



Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to higher production of recreational boat. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing boat production and growth in tourism & water sports activities.



Some of the marine audio companies profiled in this report include SONY, Harman, Clarion, JVC, Pioneer, Fusion, Rockford, JL Audio, Wet Sounds, and MTX Audio and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global marine audio market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Global marine audio market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global marine audio market size by various applications such as component, and boat type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global marine audio market size by various applications such as component, and boat type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global marine audio market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global marine audio market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of marine audio in the global marine audio market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of marine audio in the global marine audio market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of marine audio in the global marine audio market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of marine audio in the global marine audio market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the marine audio market by product type (speaker, subwoofer, stereo receiver, and amplifier), by boat type (inboard, outboard, sterndrive, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this marine audio (marine audio system market, marine stereos market, boat stereos market, recreational boat sound system market, marine electronics) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this marine audio (marine audio system market, marine stereos market, boat stereos market, recreational boat sound system market, marine electronics) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this marine audio (marine audio system market, marine stereos market, boat stereos market, recreational boat sound system market, marine electronics) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the marine audio (marine audio system market, marine stereos market, boat stereos market, recreational boat sound system market, marine electronics) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the marine audio (marine audio system market, marine stereos market, boat stereos market, recreational boat sound system market, marine electronics) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this marine audio (marine audio system market, marine stereos market, boat stereos market, recreational boat sound system market, marine electronics) market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing services in this marine audio (marine audio system market, marine stereos market, boat stereos market, recreational boat sound system market, marine electronics) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the marine audio (marine audio system market, marine stereos market, boat stereos market, recreational boat sound system market, marine electronics) industry



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Marine Audio Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Marine Audio Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Speakers

3.3.2: Stereo Receivers

3.3.3: Subwoofers

3.3.4: Amplifiers

3.4: Global Marine Audio Market by Boat Type



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Marine Audio Market by Region

4.2: North American Marine Audio Market

4.2.1: North America Marine Audio Market by Product Type

4.2.2: North America Marine Audio Market by Boat Type

4.2.3: United States Marine Audio Market

4.2.4: Canadian Marine Audio Market

4.2.5: Mexican Marine Audio Market

4.3: European Marine Audio Market

4.4: APAC Marine Audio Market

4.5: RoW Marine Audio Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Marine Audio Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Marine Audio Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Marine Audio Market

6.2.1: New Product Development

6.2.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Marine Audio Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Sony

7.2: Harman International Industries Ltd.

7.3: Clarion Co. Ltd.

7.4: JVC

7.5: Pioneer Corporation

7.6: Fusion Entertainment Ltd.

7.7: Rockford Corporation

7.8: JL Audio

7.9: Wet Sound

7.10: MTX Audio



