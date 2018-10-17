Global Marine Sensor Technologies Market Report 2018-2030: Growing Trend Toward Autonomous Vehicle and IoT

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This technology and innovation report captures emerging innovations related to sensors impacting the marine sector.

Marine systems are ocean and subsea monitoring and exploration systems deployed for a wide range of underwater missions and applications. It is accomplished by acquiring data of certain oceanographic parameters, such as biotic and abiotic forms of substances (foreign substances) that exist in the ocean bed. This real-time information is sent to the data management servers that are remotely located through a dedicated communication channel.



The marine systems leverage multiple technologies, such as sensors and microelectronics, and communication protocols to ensure ubiquitous connectivity of underwater equipment. Such systems carry out long-term missions with minimal human intervention.

In the marine systems, the data acquisition and monitoring tasks of subsea platforms are very critical and predominant. The measurement parameters that are required by the research scientists and engineers in the shore can be retrieved through a user-friendly data management system. The marine systems are set up by linking sensor-packed buoys, shore (land-based) stations, undersea monitors, research vessels, and satellites.

The marine sector is driven by a high demand for miniaturized, high sensitive and sustainable sensors for enabling autonomous marine vehicle and safe navigation. Sensor technology, along with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analytics, and IoT- enabled devices, will drive the adoption of marine sensing systems as they provide competitive safety and security advantages and drive the development of ubiquitous solutions.



Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the significance of the sensor in the marine sector?

What are the current trends and key enabling technologies?

What are the factors that influence technology development and adoption?

Who are the key innovators driving developments?

What are the opportunities based on patent and funding trends?

What are the future trends and prospects of the technology?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings



2.0 Status Review: Technology Significance, Landscape, and Trends Assessment

2.1 Challenges in Deploying Sensor in a Marine Field

2.3 Significance of Sensors and Transformation in the Marine Industry

2.4 Key Enabling Technologies Driving Marine Sector - ROVs, AUVs, IR Sensors, Commercial Drones

2.5 Bionic Underwater Vehicles and Interconnected Underwater Objects are Trending in the Marine Sector

2.6 Key Enabling Sensor Technologies Reshaping Marine Sector - OBS, Image and Acoustic Sensors

2.7 Communication Technology has been key driver for Novel Sensor Developments in the Marine Sector

2.8 Role of SONAR Driving Growth in Marine System Developments and Key Funding Initiatives

2.9 Energy Harvesting Technologies Powering Subsea Systems

2.10 Software and Machine Intelligence are Key Towards Development of the Marine System



3.0 Patent and Funding Trends

3.1 Global Patent Trend Analysis

3.2 Gap Analysis and Funding Trends



4.0 Patent and Funding Trends and Factors Influencing Technology and Market Development and Adoption

4.1 Market Drivers: Growing Trend Toward Autonomous Vehicle and IoT

4.2 Demand for Restructuring Marine Infrastructure And Big Data Analytics Expected to Increase in the Future

4.3 Market Challenges: Stringent Regulatory Environment and Lack of Business Models Restrict Wider Adoption of Sensors in the Marine Industry

4.4 Sensor Reliability Issues and High Investment Cost are Key Challenges



5.0 Key Stakeholder Initiatives and Innovation Profiles

5.1 AutoNaut Ltd. - Autonomous Boat With Solar Powered Ocean Sensors

5.2 3D at Depth - High Resolution Subsea 3D LiDAR Sensing System For Underwater Inspection

5.3 RoboSense - 16-beam Miniature LiDAR Sensing System For Onshore Autonomous Navigation

5.4 Quanergy - Solid State 3D LiDAR System

5.5 OceanTools Ltd. - Laser Based System For Underwater Distance Measurement

5.6 Danfoss IXA A/S - Marine Emission Sensor

5.7 Modulus Technology Ltd. - Sensor For Positioning Subsea Excavation Vehicles

5.8 ASV Global - Sensor for Remote Monitoring and Controlling in Marine Sector

5.9 ABB - Sensor Solution For Situational Awareness

5.10 General Dynamics - UUV for Underwater Mine Hunting And Mine Warfare

5.11 Sonardyne - Underwater Navigation via Acoustic Sensor

5.12 Liquid Robotics Inc., - Autonomous Unmanned Surface Vehicle For Marine Exploration

5.13 University based Innovations Facilitating Marine Applications

5.14 Key Research Developments Aiding Marine Infrastructure Management



6.0 Roadmap and Strategic Perspectives on Growth Opportunities

6.1 2030 Roadmap

6.2 Future Trends - Convergence Scenarios Boost Growth Opportunities

6.3 Strategic Viewpoint on Growth Opportunities



7.0 Synopsis of Key Patents in the Marine Sector

7.1 Key Patents - In-Situ Pressure Sensors and Subsea Sensors

7.2 Key Patents - Penetrometer and Submarine Reformer Monitoring

7.3 Key Patents - Marine Pilotage System and Controlling Methods

7.4 Key Patents - Autonomous Underwater Vehicle and Turbidity Sensor



8.0 Key Industry Contacts



