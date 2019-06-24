Global Market Analysis for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment, Forecast to 2024 - Spurt in Number of Low Cost Carriers to Create Business Case for ATC
Jun 24, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market 2019: Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Through 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Air Traffic Control Communications Equipment
- Air Traffic Control Navigation Equipment
- Air Traffic Control Surveillance Equipment
The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc. (USA)
- The Aeronav Group (Canada)
- BAE Systems plc (UK)
- Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)
- C.N.S. Systems AB (Sweden)
- Cobham Plc (UK)
- Frequentis AG (Austria)
- Harris Corporation (USA)
- Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)
- Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)
- Kongsberg Geospatial (Canada)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- NavAero, Inc. (USA)
- Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
- Raytheon Company (USA)
- Searidge Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- Sierra Nevada Corporation (USA)
- Siqura B. V. (The Netherlands)
- Telephonics Corp. (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Air Traffic Control (ATC): A Prelude
ATC Equipment - Market Dynamics
Growing Commercial Aviation Market Presents Steady Opportunities
Outlook
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
ATCs Witnesses Increasing Dependence on Automation Systems
Enhanced Controller Visibility
Efficient ATC Operations
Anticipated Risks
Increasing Deployment of Remote Towers
Growing Adoption of Space-based ADS-B
Consolidation/Relocation of ATC Operations
Modernization of Air Traffic Management Infrastructure to Sustain Demand for ATC Equipment in Developed Economies
Developing Countries Continue to Remain Primary Growth Markets
Growing Focus on Safety - A Major Growth Driver for ATC Equipment
Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market
Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urbanization: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel
Anticipated Rise in Freight Volume Augurs Well for the Market
Spurt in Number of Low Cost Carriers to Create Business Case for ATC
Technology Developments to Sustain Demand Prospects for ATC Equipment
New Generation Aircraft Spur Upgradation Needs
Efforts to Counter Inclement Weather Create Demand for ATC Radar Upgrades
NextGen Air Traffic Control Equipment Takes Center Stage
Airport Congestion
Safety
Fuel Savings and Environmental Benefits
ATC Communications Equipment: A Technology in the Spotlight
Advanced Air Traffic Management - An Innovative Technology
VoIP - An Emerging Technology for Air Traffic Control Equipment
Innovative ADS-B Air Traffic Control Technology Gains Rapid Popularity
Key Challenges
High Operational and Maintenance Costs
Lack of Skilled Labor
Technical Challenges
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Evolution
Air Traffic Control Equipment
ATC Communications Equipment
ATC Communication Systems
Telephone Systems
Private Automatic Exchange (PAX)
Public Automatic Branching Exchange (PABX)
Speech Processing Equipment (SPE)
Automatic Terminal Information System (ATIS)
Automatic Volmet Broadcast System (AVBS)
Microwave Link System (MLS)
Aeronautical Information Database (AIDB) System
ATC Radio & Recording Equipment
ATC Radio Equipment
High Frequency/Very High Frequency/Ultra High Frequency (HF/VHF/UHF) Communication Equipment
Direction Finding (DF) Equipment
ATC Recording Equipment
Voice Recording System (VRS)
Multichannel Voice Recorders
Digital Voice Recorder System
Cockpit Voice Recorder
Video Recording System
ATC Switching Equipment
Voice Communication Switching System (VCSS)
Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS)
Rapid Deployment Voice Switch (RDVS)
ATC Navigation Equipment
ATC En Route Navigation Aids
ATC Landing Aids
Instrument Landing System
Doppler VHF Omni-Directional Range
Distance Measuring Equipment
Non-Directional Beacon
ATC Surveillance Equipment
Radio Detecting and Ranging (Radar)
Types of Radar
Primary Surveillance Radar
Weather Radar
Airport and Airways Surveillance RADAR (AASR)
Airport Surveillance RADAR (ASR)
Precision Approach RADAR (PAR)
MultiStatic Primary Surveillance Radar (MSPSR)
Secondary Surveillance Radar
ATCRBS Components
Interrogator
Transponder
Radarscope
Benefits of ATCRBS
Automatic Dependence Surveillance (ADS) Systems
ADS Advantages
Multilateration
Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Contract (ADS-C)
FODetect
The Integrated Global Surveillance and Guidance System (IGSAGS) - The New Age ATC Equipment
IGSAGS Surveillance Systems
IGSAGS Navigation Equipment
Collision Warning & Navigation Display
IGSAGS Landing Guidance
IGSAGS Communication Equipment
IGSAGS Spectrum & Aircraft Links
Widely Used ATC Equipment
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Aerospace Majors Dominate the Market
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Launches
Aireon Launches Free Aircraft Tracking Service Aireon ALERT
Appareo Introduces Stratus Horizon Pro App
Frequentis Adds ONOS for ATC Systems
Hensoldt Introduces New ATC Radar, ASR-NG Deployable
Becker Avionics Launches New VHF Radios
Searidge Technologies Unveils AI-based ATM Platform, Aimee
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Searidge Technologies and GCAA Sign MoU for Studying AI in Air Traffic Management
Frequentis and GCAA Sign MoU for Airspace Management
Rohde & Schwarz Bags Contract from CAAS for ATC Systems
Rohde & Schwarz Signs MoU with COCESNA
Indra Completes Modernization of Main Control Center in Georgia
iTEC Alliance Expands Scope
Harris Corporation Bags Contract from AAI to Modernize Air Traffic Management in India
Foremost UAS Test Range Integrates Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS UAS Application with uAvionix ADS-B Receivers
Jotron Bags Contract for Ricochet Recording System for OneSky Project in Australia
CAAS and Searidge to Collaborate on Developing AI in Air Traffic Management
Thales Australia and Frequentis Australasia for Airfield Management System and VCS as part of OneSKY program
Indra Completes Modernization of Air Traffic and Surveillance System in Costa Rica
Raytheon Bags Contract from FAA for Enhancing ATC System
Drone America Integrates Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS UAS Solution into DAAWS
Indra Bags Contract for Modern Air Traffic System from SANS
Jotron Bags Contract for ATM Recording System from NATS
DFS Commissions Indra iCAS System at Karlsruhe Control Center
ACG Systems Bags Contract for ATC Radio System Upgradation at Washington Dulles International Airport
Airways New Zealand Selects Frequentis for Transitioning to New ATM System
Leonardo Bags Contract for ATC Systems in Somalia and Sudan
Indra Bags Contract from Navair for Air Traffic Surveillance Radars
Kongsberg Geospatial Bags Drone Airspace Management System Contract in Canada
Inmarsat and Rockwell Collins Sign Strategic Agreement for Flight Connectivity
Indra Bags Contract for Modernization of Air Control Centers from AirNav Indonesia
SYMVIONICS Bags Contract from NATTC for Upgrading ATC Training Systems
FAA Selects Searidge Technologies for Remote Tower System Testing
Aireon and SANS to Analyze ADS-B System ion Saudi Airspace
Thales, Bradar, and Savis Sign Cooperation Agreement for ATC Radar Solutions
Raytheon Completes Modernization of New York Area ATC
Harris Corporation Bags Contract for Advanced Air Traffic Management Communication System in Taiwan
Harris Corporation Bags Contract for ATM Communication System in Turkey
Rohde & Schwarz Bags Contract from UK NATS for IP-based Voice Communications System
Telephonics Corporation Bags Production Order from FAA for CTD Systems
Aireon Signs Data Service Agreement with Isavia in Iceland
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Modernization & Replacements to Drive Growth in the Market
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Sustain Demand Prospects for ATC Equipment
Increasing Safety-Awareness Encourages ATC Equipment Market
Next Gen ATC Equipment on Fast Track
Challenges Impede Implementation of NextGen Programs
FAA to Develop Funding Mechanism
FAA in a Joint Effort with EC to Improve ATC Systems on Transatlantic Route
FAA to Use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast
Privatization of ATC Expected to Lift US Airport Industry to Greater Heights
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growing Commercial Aviation Sector Boosts Prospects for ATC Equipment
Russia Undertakes Massive Rationalization Program
B. Market Analytics
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Bulgaria Depends Heavily on Imports for ATC Requirements
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific Aviation Market in a Nutshell
Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of Opportunities for ATC Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Chinese Aviation Industry
ATC Market - An Overview
Extensive Development Plans Bode Well for ATC Market
China - A Major Import Market for ATC Equipment
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growing Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Growth Opportunities
Challenges Facing Indian ATC Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
South Korea
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
ATC Equipment Market in the Middle East
Southern African ATC Market Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 66)
- The United States (18)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (31)
- France (2)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7thgc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article