Global Market for Natural & Organic Personal Care Products Analysis, Featuring Players Apivita, Aveda, The Body Shop, The Honest Company, L'Oreal, Planet Organic and More
Jan 20, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Global Market for Natural & Organic Personal Care Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for natural & organic personal care products is continuing to follow a positive trajectory. Although the coronavirus pandemic has dampened growth rates, consumer demand for natural and organic products remains strong.
Europe and North America have the largest market for natural & organic personal care products. However, the highest growth is occurring in the Asian market. Many Asian brands are launching natural & organic products to meet growing consumer appetite for 'clean beauty' products. Distribution is increasing in retail and non-retail outlets in Asian countries.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the North American market the most. The temporary closure of department stores, beauty retailers, as well as salons & spas has stifled product sales. Most sales are still from natural food shops, such as Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's and Natural Grocers.
The 2nd edition report has been prepared by continuously researching the natural & organic products industry for over 15 years. Expert analysis, trends, and insights are given for the natural personal care products market. Growth projections and forecasts are given for the leading geographic regions, as well as business openings.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction & Product Definitions
2. Research Methodology
3. The Global Natural Personal Care Products Market
4. The North American Natural Personal Care Products Market
5. The European Natural Personal Care Products Market
6. The Asian Natural Personal Care Products Market
7. Strategic Recommendations
- Regional Markets
- Marketing Strategies
- Future Growth Outlook
